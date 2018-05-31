Father's Day is almost here!

Looking to pick up a gift for the father figure in your life before June 17? We've got a few ideas that will help make dad's life easier.

Help dad keep track of his things

Cube Tracker

Is dad's memory not as good as it used to be? Or maybe his busy schedule makes it easy to forget where he left things? Help him keep track of his car keys and other easily misplaced items with a small Bluetooth tracking device. The Cube Tracker ($24.95) connects to an easy-to-use app so your dad can find his things in no time. An added bonus? The cubes can also be used in reverse as a phone finder.

Help dad get some sleep

Pillows from tulo.

Perfect for new dads and older dads alike, pillows from tulo offer a range of softnesses to get him the specific type of comfort he needs for a great night's sleep ($89). Is he a side sleeper? Try the firm style to help with spinal alignment. A stomach sleeper? tulo suggests their soft style. The pillows' "AquaCool" material also boasts temperature control throughout the night.

Help dad keep track of time

Treehut watch

Help dad stay on time with a new take on a classic Father's Day gift: a watch. The styles from Treehut (prices vary) offer sleek wooden designs that will leave dad feeling (and looking) trendy and young. The best part? The watches can also be engraved with a special message just for pops.

Help dad cook

MEATER thermometer

Give dad a hand in the kitchen with a smart thermometer, like this one from MEATER ($69). The wireless thermometer connects with an easy-to-use app that lets dad know exactly how long to leave something on the stove or grill. Perfectly-cooked steak, coming right up.

Help dad stay cool

Mission Instant Cooling Towel in cobalt blue/silver.

Father's Day lands just days before the first day of summer, which means temperatures are on the rise. Help dad cool down with an Instant Cooling Towel from Mission ($19.99), which cools down to 30 degrees below body temperature when wet and wrung out. Perfect for the outdoorsman or athlete.

Help dad step up his skincare game

Oars + Alps Father's Day gift

Even dads can take pleasure in a little facial pick-me-up now and again, and this Father's Day gift set from Oars + Alps ($75) takes the guesswork out of what he should use by providing all the essentials: face wash, exfoliating blue charcoal bar soap, a wake up eye pen, face moisturizer and eye cream (and bonus: a hat!). All the products are also TSA-approved, making them perfect for an on-the-go dad.

