A federal court on Wednesday blocked Georgia from throwing out absentee ballots and applications because of signature mismatches, a decision heralded by voting rights proponents 13 days before midterm elections.

While acknowledging that the state has a strong interest in election integrity, District Judge Leigh Martin May issued a temporary restraining order that allows voters to contest the state's initial determination and confirm their identity.

A state law allows election officials to reject absentee ballots if they see a signature mismatch in the voter’s paperwork. Voters have no way to contest the decision.



“This ruling protects the people of Georgia from those who seek to undermine their right to vote," said Sophia Lakin, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney. "It’s a huge victory, especially with the midterms just days away.”

Georgia has been a high priority among voting rights lawyers because the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Brian Kemp, is the current secretary of state responsible for election administration. He is running against Democrat Stacey Abrams, former minority leader of the state House of Representatives, who would be the nation's first black female governor.

The Georgia NAACP filed complaints Tuesday with state election officials alleging that some voting machines mistakenly showed votes cast for Abrams registering for Kemp.

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry

