Governor Matt Bevin announces that he will veto the entire budget and the tax reform bill during a morning press conference in Frankfort. April 9, 2018

Michael Clevenger/Louisville Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a setback for Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to reshape Kentucky's Medicaid program, a federal judge has struck down his plan to require some people who get health care through Medicaid to work, volunteer or lose coverage under new rules that take effect Sunday.

In a closely watched decision likely to have a national impact, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday that such requirements violate the 1965 federal law that created the federal-state health plan for people who are low-income or disabled.

The judge, in a 60-page opinion, vacated the Trump administration's approval of Kentucky's plan and sent it back to the federal government for further review.

In January, Kentucky became the first state in the nation to win approval from the Trump administration for work requirements for its Medicaid program sought by Bevin. Since then, several other states have been approved for or are seeking similar work requirements.

Medicaid covers about 1.4 million people in Kentucky, more than 600,000 of them children.

The work requirements, known as "community engagement" rules, are at the heart of Bevin's sweeping plan to reorganize Medicaid into a program he says will put more people to work and make them more responsible for their health care. People would be required to work, volunteer, attend school or participate in activities such as job training to keep health coverage.

Bevin's changes would affect "able bodied adults," mostly those among the about half-million low-income individuals added to the state's Medicaid program through an expansion in 2014 allowed by the Affordable Care Act. Fewer than 200,000 people are likely to be affected by the new requirements because some, such as those with chronic health conditions or disabilities, would be exempt.

Advocates on behalf of 16 Kentuckians covered by Medicaid filed a legal challenge to Bevin's plan in January, arguing that federal law established Medicaid as a health plan with no requirements that people work. They also argued the work rules are unnecessary because most people affected by the changes already work, mostly at low-paying or part-time jobs that don't provide health coverage.

Those challenging Kentucky's plan are the National Health Law Program, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Bevin's plan requires some people to work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week on attend school or job training to keep Medicaid coverage. It also requires monthly premiums of $1 to $15 a month.

People who don't meet the requirements could lose coverage and face a "lock out" period of up to six months before they could reapply for Medicaid.

Bevin, a Republican, has been highly critical of the Medicaid expansion authorized by his predecessor, Democrat Steve Beshear.

The Bevin administration estimates that nearly 100,000 people will drop off Kentucky's Medicaid program over the five-year plan, which officials say will result as people either moving to employer-sponsored insurance or choosing not to follow the new rules, such as paying monthly premiums or reporting work hours.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan health policy organization, on June 27 released a study that predicted that most people who lose coverage under work rules proposed by Kentucky and other states likely will be people who already are working or are exempt from the requirements but fail to keep up with the new rules.

"Specifically, under all scenarios, most disenrollment would be among individuals who would remain eligible but lose coverage due to new administrative burdens or red tape versus those who would lose eligibility due to not meeting new work requirements," the study said.

The study found that six in 10 of adults affected by the work requirements already are working. It said a loss of Medicaid coverage by people who actually meet the requirements may be an “unintended” negative consequence of the new rules.

Bevin has insisted the changed are necessary to get more people engaged in their communities, either through work, volunteering or education and to help them experience the "dignity" of work.

"Ultimately, we want to take people from full dependency to a point where they can sustain themselves," he said in 2015, shortly after he took over as governor.

