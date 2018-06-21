Without telling anyone in advance, first lady Melania Trump jetted off to Texas Thursday to check out for herself the detained children separated from their migrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the children," Trump said when she arrived at Upbring New Hope Children Center, run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South, in McAllen, Texas, at the far southeastern border with Mexico.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, announced her trip in an email to USA TODAY only after she arrived in Texas.

"First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Texas to take part in briefings and tours at a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the United States illegally and a customs and border patrol processing center," the statement said.

"Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families."

News cameras showed the first lady, dressed casually in slacks and tennis shoes and accompanied by Human Services secretary Alex Azar, speaking with officials at the center, thanking them for "all the heroic work you do every day."

She said she was there because of her concern that thousands of children, many of them infants, have been separated from their parents who are being detained for illegally crossing the border or presenting themselves there to ask for asylum.

She said she wanted to learn more about how these children can be reunited with their parents.

After enduring days of excoriating criticism of his separation policy, accompanied by video and audio of wailing children and desperate parents, President Donald Trump reversed course on Wednesday, declaring that migrant parents and children would no longer be separated, although it's not clear how those already dispersed around the country will be reunited.

Melania Trump, plus the four living former first ladies, all expressed dismay about the separation policy to one degree or another. Former first lady Laura Bush outright called it "immoral."

The current first lady, in a statement issued by Grisham, echoed her husband's comments condemning the separations but falsely blaming Democrats for the policy.

A White House official says the First Lady has been encouraging President Donald Trump "for some time now," to "do all he could to help families stay together, whether it was by working with Congress or anything he could do on his own

After the president decided to drop the separations, Trump himself said he was swayed by arguments of his elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, and by his wife.

Melania Trump first weighed in Sunday, issuing a statement that she "hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Later, word emerged from the White House that the first lady was encouraging her husband to do more to help families stay together, either on his own or by working with Congress.

"She has spent the past week giving him her opinion," according to a source familiar with her thinking but not authorized to speak publicly. "She has become more vocal in the past few days, recognizing this issue was not likely going to be changed through legislation, which was what she had hoped would happen."

