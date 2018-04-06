Demonstrators protested outside the Supreme Court in December when Colorado baker Jack Phillips' appeal was heard.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's decision Monday in a case pitting same-sex marriage against religious and free speech rights had a clear winner but no real losers.

Here are five takeaways from the 18-page ruling, which took six months to produce. In the end, five of the nine justices wrote separately, totaling 56 pages — and yet, little was decided.

The court gets religion

It was clear back in December that Justice Anthony Kennedy, the perennial swing vote, was troubled by how Colorado baker Jack Phillips was treated by the state's Civil Rights Commission — and in particular one commissioner, who had called the use of religion to justify discrimination "despicable."

For Kennedy, who has written all the Supreme Court's major opinions advancing gay and lesbian rights, those facts provided an out. Like the court's other conservatives, he has strongly defended religious freedom in cases ranging from government-mandated birth control coverage to prayer at government meetings.

Thus did a gay couple's claim of discrimination by Phillips result in a 7-2 ruling that Phillips was the one discriminated against. Without ultimately deciding the claim brought by Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, the court instead ruled that the baker's religious beliefs were not accorded proper respect.

"The commission’s treatment of Phillips’ case violated the state’s duty under the First Amendment not to base laws or regulations on hostility to a religion or religious viewpoint," Kennedy wrote.

"This is a big win for the First Amendment and religious freedom, and a brutal defeat for government activists who are hostile to people of faith," said the Family Research Council's Ken Blackwell. "The court was clear: sincere religious beliefs may not be shut out of the public square and we need to go forward in the spirit of mutual respect."

Gay rights aren't limited

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the justices' ruling was what it is not — a green light for anti-gay discrimination.

The central questions in the case were whether opponents of same-sex marriage can refuse their services based on freedom of speech or freedom of religious exercise. The court blinked on speech and addressed religion from the standpoint of the state's hostility toward Phillips.

Kennedy often is criticized for his "on the one hand, on the other hand" opinions, and his latest gave critics plenty to chew on. In the space of four sentences, he said the Constitution and laws protect gay persons' civil rights and religious believers' objections.

"Nevertheless, while those religious and philosophical objections are protected, it is a general rule that such objections do not allow business owners and other actors in the economy and in society to deny protected persons equal access to goods and services," he wrote.

That and similar pronouncements scattered through the ruling were cited by gay rights advocates as proof that their side will prevail eventually.

“The bakery may have won the battle, but it lost the war,” said the American Civil Liberties Union's James Esseks. “The court make quite clear that it was not buying what the bakery was selling here.”

Conservatives are divided

Chief Justice John Roberts was the lone conservative on the court who signed on to Kennedy's opinion without adding his own separate thoughts. The same cannot be said for the court's more conservative justices.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justlce Samuel Alito, penned 12 pages to make clear his belief that Phillips faced "unlawful civil charges" of discrimination. Since other Colorado bakers were allowed to refuse creating cakes with anti-gay messages, he reasoned, "the commission must afford him the same result."

Justice Clarence Thomas went further, contending that Phillips should have won the case on free-speech grounds as well, because he was compelled to speak against his religious beliefs.

"Phillips' creation of custom wedding cakes is expressive," Thomas said. "States cannot punish protected speech because some group finds it offensive, hurtful, stigmatic, unreasonable, or undignified."

Liberals are (less) divided

The court's four liberal justices appeared even more divided by splitting their votes, but appearances can be deceiving.

Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer signed on to Kennedy's limited ruling because they agreed Phillips had not been treated fairly. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

But in her concurrence, Kagan made clear what Kennedy did not — that she believed Phillips "unlawfully discriminates" against same-sex couples by denying them the same wedding cakes he makes for heterosexual couples.

Ginsburg, with Sotomayor, said that discrimination overcomes any perceived hostility toward Phillips' religious beliefs. In a future case, it seems likely that Kagan and Breyer would join the dissenters.

From cake to flowers?

That next case may be just around the corner. On Thursday, the court will consider a similar challenge involving a Washington State florist who declined to serve a gay client's wedding.

Lower courts in Washington, like those in Colorado, have ruled against the flower shop. That gives the justices three options: They could turn deny her appeal, which seems unlikely; send it back to Washington's Supreme Court for review based on Monday's ruling, or agree to hear it next term.

Stay tuned.

