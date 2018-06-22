Photo tour: Florida's first Brightline train
Brightline president Mike Reininger introduces the first of five Brightline trains that will offer high-speed service between Miami and Orlando at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2017.
The first Brightline high-speed trainset – dubbed the “BrightBlue” – was delivered to the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach in December and will be joined by four others by the summer.
Brightline’s “BrightBlue” includes four passenger coaches and two locomotives, one on each end so that the train never has to turn around when it reaches its final destinations in Orlando and Miami.
Brightline training manager Patrick Mawhinney shows the controls of one of the two locomotives that will power the high-speed train.
The inside of a “Smart” coach on the Brightline train, which will be the standard passenger coaches in the fleet. Each cabin has 66 seats and 32-inch aisles that allow for strollers and wheelchairs to pass through the entire length of the train.
Seats in the "Smart" coaches are 19 inches wide. Brightline officials say they recline without intruding on passengers behind them.
There are several tables in each of the "Smart" coaches that allow groups of four to sit together. Those groups also have glass panels over the seats to minimize noise.
Each “Smart” coach has multiple areas to store bulk items like bicycles, large bags and strollers.
Every “Smart” coach will have a small area with a microwave, coffee and other refreshments.
The inside of a “Select” coach on the Brightline train, the higher-level coach that will feature a single row of seats alongside a double-row.
Seats in the “Select” coaches are 21 inches wide, and some include tables.
The four-seat grouping in a “Select” coach includes a table and fold-out extensions for each seat.
Tables in the “Select” coach have room for passengers to work and plug in their devices.
Each seatback on Brightline trains will have two tray table options. One is smaller and designed for drinks.
The larger tray table on the seatbacks of Brightline trains.
The overhead compartments on the Brightline trains are big enough for bags and standard carry-on luggage.
A table arrangement inside the “Select” coach of Brightline trains.
Each table in Brightline passenger coaches has pop-up charging stations that include standard power outlets and USB connections.
Regular seats on Brightline trains have two power outlets in each row and other power sources under the armrests.
Bathrooms in the passenger coaches are designed to be completely hands-free, starting with a sensor that opens the door.
The touchless bathroom includes sensors that allow passengers to open the door, flush the toilet and run water in the sink with the wave of a hand.
The sinks in the bathroom start with the wave of a hand.
The passenger coaches are each designed with a waiting area outside the bathroom so people can sit on a padded bench as they wait in line.
The engine room of a Brightline locomotive, which is run by a 16-cylinder, 4,000 horsepower engine.
The engines on the locomotives are designated “Tier-IV” diesel-electric engines that are supposed to run clean and quiet.
Tim Leiner, assistant chief mechanical officer for Brightline, shows off the underside of a train at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach.
A view of the 500-foot-long maintenance tunnel at Brightline’s operations facility in West Palm Beach. Trains will receive an inspection there before starting service each day.
Brightline trains will be serviced at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, a 12-acre compound that will include a 20,000 gasoline tank, storage facilities and a machine that will wash the trains from top to bottom.
Keith Warncke of Brightline shows the sand bags that will replicate the weight of passengers when the train begins its first test runs in South Florida in mid-January.
Brightline trains continue service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, seen on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Boynton Beach. Two people have died in a week being hit by Brightline trains in Boynton Beach. "Stop victim blaming and take responsibility for the fact your trains are killing people," said U.S Rep. Brian Mast on Thursday.
The path for Brightline to expand from Orlando to Tampa became clearer Friday when Gov. Rick Scott announced the state will consider leasing land along Interstate 4 for development of a high-speed passenger-rail corridor.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Central Florida Expressway Authority — which own the rights of way — said they will accept proposals from all interested private companies in an "open and transparent procurement process."

Brightline triggered the process by submitting an unsolicited proposal to the state to run higher-speed passenger trains along the interstate from Orlando to Tampa.

Brightline — which calls itself the nation's only privately financed, built and operated railroad — is a $3.1 billion project that already runs passenger service between Miami and West Palm Beach and plans to expand to Orlando International Airport by January 2021, according to the company.

Brightline President Patrick Goddard on Friday expressed enthusiasm for the potential expansion from Orlando, a tourism mecca, to Tampa, the state's second-largest city.

“As one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions, Tampa Bay is a natural extension for Brightline," Goddard said in a prepared statement. "Our state’s residents, visitors and economy will benefit tremendously from a fully connected passenger-rail system that includes our current operations in South Florida and our future line to Orlando.

"We are currently engaged in the (request for proposals) process, which is the first step needed to extend the system to the Tampa Bay region.”

Brightline train makes first trip from West Palm to Ft. Lauderdale
U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel takes a selfie aboard Brightline’s introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is selling tickets and passes both online and on its mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13. To see more photos, go to TCPalm.com.
The lounge area of Brightline’s West Palm Beach station on Jan. 12, 2018, before the beginning of an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. The lounge features free Wi-Fi, food and beverages available for purchase, a kids' area and more.
Confetti showers Brightline executives, elected officials and members of the media Jan. 12, 2018, after short speeches were given at the Brightline Fort Lauderdale station. Brightline is selling tickets and passes online and on its mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Jan. 13.
The newly completed Brightline West Palm Beach station is seen Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline plans to open its Miami station later in 2018 and an Orlando station within the next few years.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials and the media made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is selling tickets and passes online and on its mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.
Brightline executives, elected officials, and media personnel made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is currently selling tickets and passes both online and on their mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Saturday, Jan. 13.

Earlier this year Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, Brightline's parent company, said Tampa and Jacksonville were among the most logical expansion opportunities for Brightline. A Tampa expansion would be particularly attractive thanks to the state-owned right of way, Edens said.

Edens also said Brightline’s financial model — taking advantage of existing infrastructure and leasing privately-owned or government-owned rights of way — could be replicated in other highly populated, highly congested city pairs such as Atlanta-Charlotte, Houston-Dallas and Dallas-Austin.

"Our vision doesn't stop here," Edens said. "Our goal is to look at other corridors with similar characteristics — too long to drive, too short to fly."

In 2011, Scott rejected a Tampa-to-Orlando passenger-rail project that would have been funded by more than $2 billion in federal money. Scott said the project, part of the Obama economic-stimulus effort, risked overspending taxpayer dollars without the guarantee of economic growth.

On Friday, the governor emphasized the differences of the currently proposed project.

"Through private investment, we ensure that this major project has zero financial risk to Florida taxpayers," Scott said in the news release.

Brightline began limited service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 13 and expanded service to Miami May 19.

Phase 2 — extension of full service through Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard and Orange counties and on to Orlando airport — is still several years away, railroad officials have said.

Other companies will have 120 days to submit proposals once the state issues its request for proposals, according to FDOT.

