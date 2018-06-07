WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's search for a Supreme Court justice destined to serve for decades to come hinges on the pluses and minuses of one leading candidate: Brett Michael Kavanaugh.

The 53-year-old judge, who sits on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has the best credentials as well as some big risks, according to conservatives eagerly awaiting Trump's decision. For that reason, he remains the man to beat — but another finalist for the coveted spot could beat him.

“He’s the known quantity. His record is there for everyone to inspect,” says Josh Blackman, an associate professor at South Texas College of Law active in Washington legal circles. "That’s good and bad. I think it cuts both ways.”

Kavanaugh, who was among five people added late last year to Trump's eventual list of 25 potential nominees, is the favorite of the conservative legal establishment because of his long record on issues ranging from the separation of powers and executive privilege to abortion, immigration and gun rights.

But his work on Bill Clinton's impeachment, his close ties to George W. Bush and his ruling on Barack Obama's health care law, which he opposed on procedural rather than broader legal grounds, have raised concerns among some conservatives.

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey, is still considering other candidates. That list is headed by federal appeals court judges Raymond Kethledge of Michigan and Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, said people familiar with the selection process who where not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations.

While aides prepared for a prime-time announcement Monday night and the confirmation battle sure to follow, officials said they could not rule out a surprise pick by the president. That list includes federal appeals court judges Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, the runner-up to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, and Amul Thapar of Kentucky, a favorite of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"In choosing a new justice, I will select someone with impeccable credentials, great intellect, unbiased judgment and deep reverence for the laws and Constitution of the United States," Trump said in his weekly radio address released Friday.

"Judges are not supposed to rewrite the law, reinvent the Constitution or substitute their own opinions for the will of the people expressed through their laws," Trump said. "We reject judicial activism and policymaking from the bench."

As the president mulled his choices, activists on both sides were gearing up for what promises to be a titanic confirmation battle over Justice Anthony Kennedy's replacement. Kennedy, the perennial swing vote on the nine-member court, announced his retirement on the last day of the term last week.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel at the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, predicted "a much more vigorous fight” over the next few months than the battle to confirm Gorsuch last year. Her group spent $10 million on that battle, but "the budget will probably have to be even larger" this time, she said.

Trump's opponents are gearing up to oppose the nomination, fearing that a more conservative court will be willing to rolling back individual rights, from abortion to equal opportunity. The American Civil Liberties Union said it is making a six-figure television ad buy in the states of two senators who may hold the key to confirmation: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom favor abortion rights.

“President Trump has promised to replace Justice Kennedy with someone who would take away the constitutional right to have an abortion altogether,” said Faiz Shakir, ACLU national political director. “Americans are firmly opposed to Trump’s agenda of restricting basic rights and freedom of women."

Trump officials, meanwhile, are preparing "rollout packages" and lining up Senate courtesy calls for the eventual nominee, whoever he or she may be.

But despite the activity focused on the confirmation fight, Trump was still soliciting the views of aides and advisers Friday. He planned to dine Friday night with Vice Mike President Pence, who is involved in the selection process and has spoken with Kavanaugh as well as Barrett and Kethledge.

Last year, Pence boosted Kethledge's candidacy. This year, with Barrett hailing from his home state of Indiana, he may have conflicting allegiances.

