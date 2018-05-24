WASHINGTON – Conservatives are controlling most of the Supreme Court's closely divided cases so far this term by sticking to the words written by Congress.

The justices have settled challenges involving the rights of workers, immigrants, prisoners and patent owners by painstakingly defining the meaning of "for," "shall," "any" and "other," along with "satisfy" and "salesman."

The result has been a series of 5-4 decisions written by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito that rely on "textualism" — letting the statutes under review speak for themselves. It's what the late Justice Antonin Scalia preached, and what President Trump promised he would seek in choosing Gorsuch as Scalia's successor.

"Since the court lost the foremost textualist in its history, you’d just naturally expect that it would have become a little less textualist. And that just doesn’t seem true," says former U.S. solicitor general Paul Clement, who has argued more than 90 cases at the Supreme Court. 

“The terms of the debate have shifted,” Clement says. “You don’t want to walk into the court without a textualist argument.”

This is what Gorsuch, the newest justice now entering his second year on the court, promised during his Senate confirmation in 2017 — to "try to understand what the words on the page mean, not import words that come from us."

"If the words are plain, you stop," he said. 

Fighting over definitions

Thus it was last week, when he refused to read into the National Labor Relations Act any rules for handling legal disputes under the Federal Arbitration Act. Gorsuch's opinion for the court held that employers can insist that workers settle labor disputes individually through arbitration.

"This court is not free to substitute its preferred economic policies for those chosen by the people’s representatives," he said.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led the liberals' dissent, noting that the NLRA guarantees workers the right to unionize, bargain collectively and "engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection." 

The judicial dispute boiled down to the word "other" — Gorsuch declaring it must be related to union membership or collective bargaining, Ginsburg contending the law "speaks more embracively."

The court was similarly word-bound in another 5-4 decision written by Gorsuch last month that said an administrative board created to review patents cannot pick and choose which parts of a patent to review.

The law passed by Congress "is both mandatory and comprehensive," Gorsuch said. "The word 'shall' generally imposes a nondiscretionary duty. And the word 'any' naturally carries 'an expansive meaning.' It means the board must address every claim the petitioner has challenged."

In dissent, Ginsburg called Gorsuch's conclusion a "wooden reading" of a law that Justice Stephen Breyer said was "technical, unclear, and constitutes a minor procedural part of a larger administrative scheme." 

In February, Gorsuch's 5-4 opinion for the court held that under federal law, prisoners who win civil rights suits must pay up to 25% of their award "to satisfy" attorneys' fees. Lower court judges cannot limit a prisoner's contribution, the court said.

"When you purposefully seek or aim 'to satisfy' an obligation, especially a financial obligation, that usually means you intend to discharge the obligation in full," Gorsuch wrote.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the law lets judges limit the amount prisoners must pay. The phrase "to satisfy" doesn't necessarily mean in full, she said, citing other contexts ranging from credit card payments to college course credits.

Year One: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch settles in
On April 8, 2018, it will be one year since U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch will have assumed his place on the bench. Here he walks inside the Capitol Rotunda after viewing the casket of Rev. Billy Graham.
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch touches the casket of Evangelist Billy Graham as he lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 28, 2018.
President Donald Trump greets Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch before delivering the State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. Gorsuch is Trump's first nominee to the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justices: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, left, Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wait for the State of the Union address.
US Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer arrive for the State of the Union address.
Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch listen as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union Address.
Justice Gorsuch speaks at the 50th anniversary of the Fund for America Studies luncheon at the Trump Hotel in Washington, on Sept. 28, 2017.
Justice Gorsuch speaks about civility and professionalism in the practice of law at an American Inns of Court event in Washington.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch leaves after the American Inns of Court event.
Prior to his investiture ceremony, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and his wife, Louise Gorsuch, share a hug outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Justice Gorsuch and his wife Louise, walk in front of the Supreme Court before his investiture ceremony.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch walk down the steps of the US Supreme Court.
Associate Judge Neil Gorsuch shakes the hand of President Donald Trump after he was nominated for the Supreme Court, on Jan. 31, 2017. Gorsuch filled the vacancy left by the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.
Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, left, and Stephen Breyer laugh with the new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch during a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices .
President Donald J. Trump and and Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch pose for a courtesy visit in the Justices Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony on June 15, 2017, in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court held a special sitting on June 15, 2017, for the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. On April 10, 2017, Justice Gorsuch took the oaths of office to become the 101st Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. / AFP PHOTO / Supreme Court of the United States / Fred SCHILLING / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES/FRED SCHILLING" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FRED SCHILLING/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_PL4BE
All nine Supreme Court Justices pose for a group photo in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Seated from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing behind from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.

'Fresh wind in the sails'

Supreme Court experts say Gorsuch's addition has merely returned the court to Scalia's brand of textualism.

"The court is no more textualist than it was when Scalia was on the court," says Irving Gornstein, executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at Georgetown University Law Center. "The only thing that has changed is that one textualist has been replaced by another."

But Jeffrey Fisher, co-director of the Stanford Law School Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, says Gorsuch "seems to be trying to put some fresh wind in the sails of textualism. And it seems he’s having some success."

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas also stuck to the letter of the law in recent 5-4 rulings. Alito ruled that illegal immigrants can be detained indefinitely while their cases are reviewed, rather than given intermittent bail hearings.

"Nothing in the statutory text imposes any limit on the length of detention," he said, nor does it say "anything whatsoever about bond hearings."

Breyer argued for the court's four liberal justices that such a law would be unconstitutional and should therefore be reinterpreted. Rather than focus only on the words, he said the court should consider "the relevant constitutional language, purposes, history, traditions, context and case law."

And in a second case involving workers' rights, Thomas's 5-4 ruling found that service advisers at car dealerships can be excluded from the Fair Labor Standards Act's wage and hour protections because their duties are akin to salesmen and partsmen, who are specifically excluded. 

"The phrase 'primarily engaged in … servicing automobiles' must include some individuals who do not physically repair automobiles themselves but who are integrally involved in the servicing process," Thomas wrote. 

To which Ginsburg had her own textualist retort: "Service advisors neither sell nor repair automobiles."

Elizabeth Wydra, president of the liberal Constitutional Accountability Center, says conservatives often accuse liberals of reading into statutes what they want them to say. The court's conservatives, she says, also are guilty of that.

“There’s going to be a battle about what is actual textualism," Wydra says. "And the liberals aren’t giving up that fight.”

A look at Neil Gorsuch, the newest justice of the Supreme Court
Gorsuch leaves after attending a discussion about civility and professionalism in the practice of law at an American Inns of Court event in Washington on Oct. 21, 2017.
Gorsuch speaks at the 50th anniversary of the Fund for America Studies luncheon at the Trump Hotel in Washington on Sept. 28, 2017.
Gorsuch speaks to an audience as a guest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the University of Louisville on Sept. 21, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.
Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts stand together at the Supreme Court following Gorsuch's investiture ceremony on June 15, 2017.
This Supreme Court handout photo shows President Trump and Gorsuch at a courtesy visit in the Justices' Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony on June 15, 2017.
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include Gorsuch on June 1, 2017.
President Trump watches as Justice Anthony Kennedy administers the oath of office to Neil Gorsuch as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2017.
In this photo provided by the Supreme Court's Public Information Office, Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow justices watch as Neil Gorsuch signs the constitutional oath after a private ceremony on April 10, 2017, at the Supreme Court.
Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 22, 2017, the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of his confirmation hearings on March 22, 2017.
A Senate staff member hands documents to Gorsuch during Day Two of his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 21, 2017.
Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill on March 20, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Gorsuch looks toward his wife, Louise, before the start of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 20, 2017.
Gorsuch arrives for the first day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 20, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., in Franken's office on Capitol Hill on March 7, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, in his office on Capitol Hill on March 1, 2017.
Gorsuch, seen through glass, makes an animated gesture while speaking with staff members before his meeting with Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., on Feb. 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2017.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., meets with Gorsuch on Capitol Hill on Feb. 16, 2017.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., shares a laugh with Gorsuch at the beginning of their meeting on Capitol Hill on Feb. 16, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 14, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in Durbin's office in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 13, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in Ernst's office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 13, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., in Blunt's office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 10, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 10, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 10, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in the senator's office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2017.
Gorsuch arrives with former senator Kelly Ayotte at the office of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8, 2017.
Gorsuch fist-bumps 4-year-old Charles Marshall III of Dover, Del., during a visit to Capitol Hill on Feb. 8, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Claire McCaskil, D-Mo., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in Cotton's office on Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., on Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
Gorsuch talks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 7, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in Schumer's office at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in her office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 6, 2017.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with Gorsuch during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Feb. 2, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in his office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 2, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. in Corker's office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 2, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 2, 2017.
Gorsuch faces members of the news media on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Orrin Hatch on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch walks with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch listens as Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Former Republican senator Kelly Ayotte, center, introduces Gorsuch to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, in his office in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 1, 2017.
Gorsuch is accompanied by former senator Kelly Ayotte and Vice President Pence in a visit to Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shakes hands with Gorsuch during a meeting on Feb. 1, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol.
Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House after President Trump announced his nomination on Jan. 31, 2017.
Gorsuch speaks alongside his wife, Louise, and President Trump in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. "It is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people’s representatives," he said in his remarks. "A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands."
Gorsuch stands with his wife, Louise, as President Trump announces his Supreme Court nomination in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017.
Gorsuch delivers remarks before a group of attorneys at a luncheon in Denver on Jan. 27, 2017.
Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge from Colorado, is seen as a natural replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
