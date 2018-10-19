Ruben Studdard after winning Season 2 of 'American Idol' in 2003. He'll return for the farewell season.

Santa has something special in store for early-"American Idol" fans.

Season 2 rivals Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are heading to Broadway this holiday season for "Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show," they announced Thursday on "The View."

Since that's a lot to say when you already have a mouthful of Christmas cookie, you can just call it "Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show."

The three-week, limited-engagement show, which includes holiday tunes and comedy sketches, unwraps at the Imperial Theatre in New York Dec. 11, with previews starting Dec. 7. It runs through Dec. 30.

It's the first time the two will be onstage together since Studdard beat out Aiken for the top spot on "Idol" in 2003.

"When Ruben and I first started talking about doing a project together, Christmas was a natural fit," Aiken told Broadway.com. "It's been 15 years since we met on 'American Idol,' and coming back together again to celebrate the holidays feels like the best and biggest gift we could both ask Santa for this year!"

In keeping with the season's spirit of giving, part of the show’s proceeds will go to the National Inclusion Project, an organization Aiken helped found that is devoted to the inclusion of children with disabilities in community and education programs.

