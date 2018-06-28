It's almost Fourth of July!

That means we're getting ready for food, fireworks and festive fashion, of course. Need help deciding what to wear to your Independence Day celebration this year? 

Whether you're hitting up a BBQ, the pool or a more sophisticated soirée, we've got you covered on stylish ways to rock your stars and strips. 

Looking for something casual? Try out some cute, USA-themed graphic tees.

Or, glam it up in a lacey blue top or red-hot dress.

Don't want to look too overdone? Make a understated nod to the holiday with starry accessories in the form of earrings, a scarf or shoes.

Want more Fourth of July style inspiration? Check out the gallery below for more ideas.

40 Fourth of July fashion ideas to help you celebrate in style
01 / 40
Get ready to rock some red, white and blue this Fourth of July! From striped swimsuits to starry shoes, we've got your Independence Day style inspiration, including Forever 21's Cropped USA Raw-Cut Graphic Tee, $10.90.
02 / 40
Tavik Monahan Multi Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit, TOBI, $164.
03 / 40
Asymmetrical Mini Skirt, Fleur du Mal, $365.
04 / 40
Women's Aileen Lace Up Slide Sandals, Target, $22.99.
05 / 40
Haori Kimono, Fleur du Mal, $595 on sale for $475.
06 / 40
Chapastar Lace Up Sneaker, ED by Ellen, $98 on sale for $79.99.
07 / 40
Lace Trim Cami, Fleur du Mal, $265.
08 / 40
All Star Junior Sweatshirt, WILDFOX, $108.
09 / 40
Indochine Bandeau One Piece from Trina Turk, $148 on sale for $125.99.
10 / 40
Silk Jeans, Fleur du Mal, $425.
11 / 40
Bria Strapless Mini Dress, Haute Rogue, $72 on sale for $39.
12 / 40
Rouched Velvet Bikini Top, Fleur du Mal, $108 on sale for $85.
13 / 40
Star Light Star Bright Gold Earrings, TOBI, $14 on sale for $7.
14 / 40
Star & Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, Forever 21, $19.90 on sale for $17.91.
15 / 40
One Shoulder Swimsuit, Fleur du Mal, $245 on sale for $183.
16 / 40
Saphier One Shoulder Dress, Haute Rogue, $111 on sale for $72.
17 / 40
Langston Love Ballet Flat, ED by Ellen, $89.
18 / 40
Loop Handle Bucket Bag from Charles & Keith, $69.
19 / 40
Tinseltown All Star Denim Shorts, TOBI, $60 on sale for $15.
20 / 40
ED Ellen DeGeneres 53mm Round Sunglasses, available at Nordstrom.com, $125.
21 / 40
Rose Lace Cami, Fleur du Mal, $248.
22 / 40
Catch A Falling Star Black Bandana, TOBI, $52 on sale for $26.
23 / 40
Floral Embellishment Jelly Sliders from Charles & Keith, $49 from $39.
24 / 40
USA Bow Johnny Ringer Tee, WILDFOX, $68.
25 / 40
Sue Off Shoulder Dress, Haute Rogue, $81 on sale for $53.
26 / 40
US Flag Print Cropped Windbreaker, Forever 21, $22.90.
27 / 40
Men's Ridge Casual Sneakers, Target, $29.99.
28 / 40
Richmond Dress from Trina Turk, $228.
29 / 40
Liberty Belle Multip Scarf, TOBI, $18 on sale for $5.
30 / 40
Football Star Indiana Tank Tunic, WILDFOX, $80.
31 / 40
Popsicle Novelty Crossbody Bag, Target, $14.99.
32 / 40
All The Way Baggy Beach V, WILDFOX, $98.
33 / 40
Women's Lace-Up Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit, Target, $29.99.
34 / 40
Sally Red Polka Dot Top, Haute Rogue, $48 on sale for $31.
35 / 40
Born in The USA Pinhole No9, WILDFOX, $70.
36 / 40
Museum Dress from Trina Turk, $278 on sale for $138.97.
37 / 40
Hesper Dress from Trina Turk, $248.
38 / 40
Amalfi Bandeau Bikini top from Boden, $45 on sale for $22.50.
39 / 40
Mix & Match Bikini bottom from Boden, $38 on sale for $19.
40 / 40
Square Back Sliders from Charles & Keith, $39.
