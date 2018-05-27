This photo provided by the office of former President George H.W. Bush, shows Bush posing with veterans during the monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport, Maine, on May 26, 2018.
AP

Former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

The former chief executive was taken to Southern Maine Health Care after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET. Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days for observation. McGrath tweeted that Bush, the nation's 41st president, was "awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Bush, 93, was hospitalized for an infection in Houston the day after the funeral for his wife of 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 at the age of 92 and was buried at the Bush presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

The former president recovered from his health problems enough to return to his family's vacation spot on the coast of Maine on May 20. Bush, also a former vice president and head of the CIA, has visited Walker's Point every summer since his childhood, except when he was serving as a Navy pilot in World War II.

The cluster of stone and wooden buildings built on Walker's Point juts into the Atlantic Ocean in Kennebunkport. It's a regular spot for tourists on sightseeing boats and buses hoping to get a glimpse of the famous political family, which also includes former president George W. Bush and former Florida governor Jeb Bush. 

On Saturday, the elder Bush attended a pancake breakfast at an American Legion post in Kennebunkport. He had been scheduled to attend a Memorial Day parade in the town Monday.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections, uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

More: Former president George H.W. Bush returns to family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine

More: George H.W. Bush released from hospital after fighting off infection

George and Barbara Bush: A love story
01 / 15
George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, along with his wife Barbara, on June 6, 1964.
02 / 15
Republican Senatorial candidate George Bush shows a victory sign as he and his wife Barbara stand in front of a vote machine November 3, 1964 in Houston.
03 / 15
George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind the couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush.
04 / 15
U.S. Vice President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife Barbara Bush pose in front of the Taj Mahal on May 13, 1984.
05 / 15
George H. Bush and Barbara Bush wave as balloons are dropped during a welcome rally in Houston, Nov. 8, 1988.
06 / 15
President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara dance at the inaugural ball at the Pension Building in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 1989.
07 / 15
Former President George Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after his address during the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1997.
08 / 15
President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bus walk their dog Millie in Kennebunkport, Maine on Feb. 19, 1990.
09 / 15
President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush as they shake hands with members of the crowd at a "Bush/Quayle 92" rally on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol on March 6, 1992.
10 / 15
Former President George Bush gets some guidance from his wife, Barbara, in a vacant lot where they pitched in to clean along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia Sunday at the Presidents' Summit on America's Future. ORG XMIT: EB810
11 / 15
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, for the swearing-in of President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden.
12 / 15
Barbara Bush talks with former president George H. W. Bush during a major league baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros on April 17, 2011, in Houston.
13 / 15
Former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush acknowledge fans before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston, on Aug. 10, 2005.
14 / 15
Former president George H.W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a GOP primary debate at the University of Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.
15 / 15
Former first lady Barbara Bush touches the hair of her husband President George H.W. Bush as they arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine on June 12, 2012.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Carolyn McAtee Cerbin on Twitter: @carolyncerbin

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com