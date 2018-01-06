WASHINGTON — The love story of the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history lives on, as former president George H.W. Bush tweeted in memory of his wife, Barbara, from a hospital bed on Friday.

"Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning," Bush said on Twitter. "Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life."

The tweet featured a photo of the 93-year-old with the new book about his decades-long romance with his late wife, George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story. The memoir, published by Down East Books, is co-authored by Ellie LeBlond Sosa and was released Friday.

Earlier this week, family spokesman Jim McGrath announced that Bush had been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue while on vacation in Maine.

Bush and the former first lady were married for 73 years, before she died at age 92 in mid-April.

The couple has long spoken of their "storybook" romance, a term Bush penned in his autobiography to describe their meeting as teenagers a Christmas dance in 1941. At the time, he was 17 and his future wife was just one year younger. He served in World War II as a Navy pilot, and when he returned on leave, the two officially announced their engagement. Two weeks later, Barbara Pierce married the first man she ever kissed.

Shortly before she died, Barbara said she was "still old" and "still in love" with her husband. 

George and Barbara Bush: A love story
George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, along with his wife Barbara, on June 6, 1964.
Republican Senatorial candidate George Bush shows a victory sign as he and his wife Barbara stand in front of a vote machine November 3, 1964 in Houston.
George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind the couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush.
U.S. Vice President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife Barbara Bush pose in front of the Taj Mahal on May 13, 1984.
George H. Bush and Barbara Bush wave as balloons are dropped during a welcome rally in Houston, Nov. 8, 1988.
President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara dance at the inaugural ball at the Pension Building in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 1989.
Former President George Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after his address during the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1997.
President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bus walk their dog Millie in Kennebunkport, Maine on Feb. 19, 1990.
President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush as they shake hands with members of the crowd at a "Bush/Quayle 92" rally on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol on March 6, 1992.
Former President George Bush gets some guidance from his wife, Barbara, in a vacant lot where they pitched in to clean along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia Sunday at the Presidents' Summit on America's Future. ORG XMIT: EB810
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, for the swearing-in of President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden.
Barbara Bush talks with former president George H. W. Bush during a major league baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros on April 17, 2011, in Houston.
Former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush acknowledge fans before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston, on Aug. 10, 2005.
Former president George H.W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a GOP primary debate at the University of Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.
Former first lady Barbara Bush touches the hair of her husband President George H.W. Bush as they arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine on June 12, 2012.
