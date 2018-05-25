Great places to go glamping
AutoCamp in Santa Barbara, Calif., offers guests a chance to spend the night in a vintage Airstream trailer.
"Lord of the Rings" fans are drawn to the Hobbit houses at Forest Gully Farms in Santa Fe, Tenn.
Sleeping in a tent doesn’t have to mean roughing it at Basecamp 37 in Kanab, Utah, where safari-style accommodations have queen- or king-size beds, and electricity from a solar array.
Train lovers can spend the night in a parked caboose at Buffalo Creek Vacations in Clyde, N.C.
Campers at the Shash Dine Eco-Retreat in Page, Ariz., can spend the night in a hogan, a traditional Navajo shelter, as well as tents and a covered wagon.
Traditional Mongolian yurts offer an unexpected getaway at the Jolly Rancher in Cortez, Colo.
Campers can choose from a geodesic dome, cabin or Airstream trailer at Elatse Yi, a retreat in North Georgia’s Appalachian Mountains.
Camping out reaches new heights at Seguin, a treehouse resort in Georgetown, Maine.
est Texas Travel in New Braunfels, Texas, has luxury tipis, which are air-conditioned and equipped with satellite television and a bathroom.
Camping doesn’t have to mean roughing it. A new wave of private campgrounds makes it easier than ever to go glamping — short for luxury or glamorous camping. Travelers can spend a night in an upscale tipi, a vintage Airstream trailer or a designer treehouse. “Everyone is looking for a way to disconnect while having a unique experience,” says Jessica Armstrong of GlampingHub.com, a website listing more than 33,000 glamping spots around the world. With Memorial Day kicking off the summer vacation season, she shares some favorite glamp sites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Forest Gully Farms
Santa Fe, Tenn.

Visitors feel like the lord of the forest in the Hobbit huts at this Tennessee crop farm. The half-buried white cedar shelters resemble something from a Tolkien novel. They hold eight guests, who share three huts and a bathhouse. The farm also offers foraging tours, with a chance to harvest herbs, nuts, fruits and freshly laid eggs. “It’s very eco-friendly. Quite literally, farm to table,” Armstrong says. forestgullyfarms.com

AutoCamp
Santa Barbara, Calif.

No need to haul a trailer to spend the night in a vintage Airstream. This secluded compound offers a choice of campers, shaded by oaks, avocado and plum trees. Expect surprising amenities like a clawfoot bathtub, surround-sound audio systems, and flat-screen televisions. Beach cruiser bikes make it easy to pedal into town, and boutique bath products and a spa robe offer comfort back at camp. “It’s in the heart of Santa Barbara, but guests still feel like they’re away from it all,” Armstrong says. autocamp.com

Buffalo Creek Vacations
Clyde, N.C.

Although the scenery doesn’t change, train lovers are still wowed at the prospect of spending the night in a parked caboose on a farm in the Smoky Mountains. The two rail cars have loft beds in the cupolas, and sleep five. They also have granite kitchen countertops and heated bathroom floors. buffalocreekvacationsnc.com

Basecamp 37
Kanab, Utah

Sleeping in a tent doesn’t have to mean roughing it. These safari-style accommodations have queen- or king-size beds, and electricity from a solar array. “All are raised on wooden platforms with private decks, and are a little bit secluded,” Armstrong says. The location, near Utah’s state and national parks, is another plus. basecamp37.net

Seguin
Georgetown, Maine

Camping out reaches new heights at this treehouse resort on the Atlantic coast. Constructed from salvaged materials, the tiny arboreal homes are reached with spiral staircases and have kitchens, bathrooms and screened porches, including one with a cedar hot tub. “They have private decks, right in the trees,” Armstrong says. seguinmaine.com

Best Texas Travel
New Braunfels, Texas

Set up camp in a high-end tipi at this Texas Hill Country hideaway. The shelters can sleep four to six people, and are air-conditioned and equipped with satellite television, and a bathroom. “Each has a kitchen, sink, toaster oven, small refrigerator and stovetop. But it’s very authentic in its exterior and structure,” Armstrong says. besttexastravel.com

Shash Dine Eco-Retreat
Page, Ariz.

Get in touch with your inner pioneer by spending a night in a covered wagon at this glamping bed and breakfast near the Navajo Nation reservation. The Native American-owned property provides blue corn porridge, fruit and nuts for breakfast. Other camping options include traditional hogan Navajo shelter, and tents pitched at your choice of locations. “We call them pop-ups,” Armstrong says. shashdine.com

River Island Marina
St. Charles, Mo.

This safari tent camp near St. Louis, offers waterfront accommodations on floating docks, near a private pond or channel leading to the Mississippi River. “It’s very modern décor on the inside. There’s a picnic table, fire pit, and private deck,” Armstrong says. Plus each has heating and air-conditioning. glampingstl.com

Jolly Rancher
Cortez, Colo.

Traditional Mongolian yurts offer an unexpected getaway on a 15-acre farm in southwest Colorado, near Mesa Verde National Park. But visitors aren’t exactly roughing it. The luxury yurts have Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, heating, bathroom and cable television. thejollyrancher.com

Elatse Yi
Ellijay, Ga.

Campers can choose from a geodesic dome, cabin or Airstream trailer at this mini resort in North Georgia’s Appalachian Mountains. “It’s tucked away right in the heart of nature. If you’re looking for a secluded getaway, this is your best bet,” Armstrong says. Guests can meet the resident chickens and goats, and then bike, paddle, fish, hike and stargaze. northgeorgiaglamping.com

