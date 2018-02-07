Well, that’s one way to welcome a champion athlete to your state.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes warned LeBron James that his move to the Los Angeles Lakers would cause him "to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career."

"You should have held out for more just to afford the Moonbeam weather tax!!!" Nunes, a Trump ally who represents California's Central Valley, tweeted.

Nunes's greeting came as a reply to the California Democratic Party's own welcoming of James for agreeing to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers. (Democrats have their own reason to celebrate James' new residency: He supported both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.)

Some context: A Chicago columnist gave California Gov. Jerry Brown the nickname “Governor Moonbeam” in the 1970s — during his first stint as California top executive — because he was idealistic and non-traditional. The nickname stuck, and decades later Brown is still being called “Governor Moonbeam” by critics who try to paint him as out-of-touch.

The “weather tax” refers to the state’s high taxation rates, which some say is the price of its year-round good weather.

LOL! Prepare to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career!! You should have held out for more just to afford the Moonbeam weather tax!!! https://t.co/O6gZXFqZqM — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 2, 2018

