In-flight fashion show: Southwest shows off new employee uniforms
01 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
02 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
03 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
04 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
05 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
06 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
07 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
08 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
09 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
10 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
11 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
12 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
13 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.
14 / 14
Southwest Airlines celebrates its new uniforms - and new cabin interior - onboard the delivery flight of a new Boeing 737.

Southwest Airlines books a bundle of business during its twice-a-year mega fare sales.

The nation's largest domestic carrier also rings up plenty of gripes on social media from travelers disappointed by the widely advertised sale, which touts round trip fares as low as $98.

Complaints are a job hazard in an industry where many customers believe cheap airline tickets — widely available and with few restrictions, fine print be damned — are a birthright. And social media is the new complaint line. Check any airline's Twitter feed 24/7 for confirmation.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The grumbling about this week's sale, which ends Thursday, Oct. 4 and covers late fall and early winter travel excluding the holidays and Friday and Sunday travel, falls into familiar themes. As always, Southwest, which brags nonstop about being a low-fare leader, and its social media team have a variety of stock answers for complaints about ticket prices and availability.

1. Cheap tickets, what cheap tickets? 

Facebook user Catherine King said she tried all night to find "one ticket'' at advertised prices and found none.

Facebook user John Melwitz said he scored a better deal months ago, when Southwest wasn't having one of its big sales.

Another poster was disappointed she found no cheap fares to Vegas.

Speaking of Las Vegas, one traveler's complaint on Southwest's Facebook page turned into a problem solved, thanks to a fellow Facebook user. Michelle Morris Bidart said she couldn't find any $49 sale fares from Reno, Nevada, to Las Vegas. So Clay Atherton recommended Southwest's low fare calendar, where you can glance at the lowest fares on particular day. And he found the $49 fare.

2. Why are there never any cheap fares to places I want to go?

3. This sale won't help me get away during school breaks.  

Southwest's sale covers travel between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 and Jan. 3 through Feb. 13. That didn't sit well with some travelers.

Another traveler was hoping for deals on spring break trips.

4. Where's my airport in the fare sale lineup?

Southwest's sale excluded flights to and from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., but included all the other southern California airports the airline serves. Orange County travelers were peeved.

And sought answers from Southwest.

Southwest hasn't answered, so far.

5. Who wants to fly at 5 a.m. for a cheap fare?

At least one airline ticket shopper was less than enthused on his flight options during the sale.

6. Prices went up when before I could book. 

Several passengers complained about finding a good deal only to watch it disappear when they want back to book it.

Southwest basically replied, that's how the airline business works.

IN PHOTOS: Southwest unveils first new look since 2001

Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
01 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
02 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
03 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
04 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
05 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
06 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
07 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
08 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
09 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
10 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
11 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
12 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
13 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
14 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
15 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
16 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
17 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
18 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
19 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
20 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
21 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
22 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
23 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
24 / 41
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
25 / 41
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
26 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
27 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
28 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
29 / 41
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
30 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
31 / 41
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
32 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
33 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
34 / 41
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
35 / 41
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
36 / 41
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
37 / 41
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
38 / 41
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
39 / 41
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
40 / 41
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
41 / 41
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com