Photo tour: Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park goes big in Montana – the park itself covers 1,583 square miles (1,012,837 million acres).
Closeup Grinnel Glacier in natural state in Glacier National Park.
Many Glacier - Early Morning Yawn_credit NPS_Tim Rains
Trail to Cracker Lake_Steve Rolfing
Glacier Park Boat Company's wooden boat Sinopah on Upper Two Medicine Lake_credit NPS Photo
Pink world in Two Medicine Valley_credit NPS_Tim Rains
Glacier Park Boat Company wooden boat DeSmet from the shore_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Alpenglow at Lake McDonald_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Glacier Park Boat Company has been showing guests around its backyard since 1938, and still uses the classic, well-maintained boats it has since the beginning, ranging in construction dates from 1926 to 1984.
Riding the Sperry Trail_Kevin Warrington
Today, Swan Mountain Outfitters takes guests into the park on horseback, for as long or as short a time they’d like. Trips vary from one hour to a three-hour ride with a steak dinner to full- and multi-day rides.
Bicycling along Going-to-the-Sun Road_credit NPS Photo
Bikers enjoying the views_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Biking along McDonald Creek_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Going-to-the-Sun Road near Rising Sun_credit NPS Photo
Apgar Visitor Center Desk_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
With more than 700 miles of hiking trails, there are plenty of places to wander within Glacier National Park, whether going out for a few hours, a few days, or a few weeks.
Heavy Runner Mountain Wildflowers_credit NPS_Tim Rains
When taking the Going-to-the-Sun Road with a classic Glacier National Park Red Bus Tour, kids 12 and under can pick up a booklet (similar to a the National Park Serivce’s Junior Ranger Program activity booklet) when boarding the bus to become a Junior Jammer during their trip.
Jammer in red white and blue_credit NPS_Tim Rains
Red Bus with Passengers_Scott Temme
Photographers – whether traditional, phone, or Instagrammer – will be thrilled with all of the photo opps found throughout the park.
Lake McDonald Post-Sunset_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Lake McDonald Dock and Aurora_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Milky Way over Lake McDonald_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
Running Eagle Falls_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
A grizzly bear swims across Lake Sherburne in Glacier National Park Friday evening.
Betty Kijewski

Betty Kijewski snapped a photograph Friday of a grizzly bear swimming across Lake Sherburne in the Mancy Glacier area of eastern Glacier National Park, possibly to escape a “bear jam” of vehicles on the road filled with people watching its movements.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ there’s a bear in the water,” said Kijewski, of St. Mary.

Kijewski suspects the bear was swimming away from people.

“This bear was definitely trying to move away from folks,” Kijewski said. 

A “rolling bear jam” of vehicles was tracking the bear from the Many Glacier Road on north side of the lake, and some people were walking into a meadow where the bear was located, she said.

“If I were a bear and people were approaching me, and there were a lot of people, I would try to escape,” Kijewski said.

John Waller, a Glacier-based National Park Service wildlife biologist, said it's not unusual for bears to swim.

"Bears are good swimmers," he said. "You might recall we had a bear swim Flathead Lake."

In 2011, a young female grizzly bear fitted with a satellite collar went for lengthy swims across portions of the lake. One eight-hour, seven-mile swim was recorded.

Waller said it would be an unusually strong reaction for a bear to swim across the lake to avoid people, but he added did not see how hard people were pushing the bear.

"We encourage people to keep their distance," Waller said. "We have a 100-yard rule for bears. You need to stay 100 yards from bears. We also discourage people from creating or participating in bear jams."

It's a tall order for visitors not to stop when they see a bear, Waller said. Some 3 million people visit the park a year.

But when large numbers of vehicles stop in the road it creates a safety hazard for people and bears, Waller said.

Each year, about two bears are run over by vehicles on the Many Glacier Road, he said.

Bears have been active along park roads this spring, Waller said.

Bears are sometimes hazed off the roads to keep them from getting too comfortable with vehicles, Waller said.

"But we can't be everywhere every second so sometimes things like this happen," he said.

On June 16 in Seward, Alaska, a mountain goat had been spooked off the mountains into the streets of downtown Seward and eventually jumped into Resurrection Bay when onlookers blocked its way, according to a story by KTUU.

"Investigation revealed a large amount of people followed the goat toward the SeaLife Center on the rocks resulting in the goat jumping back into the water," Alaska State Troopers reported, according to KTUU. 

The goat drowned.

Kijeweski, the St. Mary woman, and her husband, a former National Park Service employee, went three of four pullouts ahead, on Cassidy Curve and away from the throng of vehicles stopped to see the grizzly bear.

“I don’t do bear jams,” Kijewski said.

They watched the swimming bear through binoculars. It was about 5:30 p.m.

A grizzly bear swims across Lake Sherburne in Glacier National Park Friday. "If I were a bear and people were approaching me and there were a lot of people, I would try to escape," said Betty Kijewski, who thinks the bear was trying to get away form a "rolling bear jam" of people trying to view the bear.
Betty Kijewski

The water was rough, she said, and the bear would disappear from sight and then reappear.

When Kinewski zoomed a 400 mm camera lens on the bear she could see a radio collar around its neck.

Kinewski thought the bear was planning to swim straight across the lake and get out on the other side.

The narrow lake is about 0.8 miles wide and 6 miles long.

But the grizzly began swimming up the lake, along its length, instead of straight across its width.

Photo tour: Beautiful Montana
The great state of Montana, ranked fourth in size yet 44th in population, gets its name from the Spanish word for "mountain," and it's easy to see why. The 41st state to join the Union is dotted with so many mountain ranges, you've probably never heard of most of them. Pictured here is Glacier National Park.
Absaroka Mountains
Backpacking Beartooth Range
Mission Mountains
Arrowleaf Balsamroot blooming near Absaroka
Tucked between the Absaroka and Gallatin mountain ranges of Montana's Paradise Valley, DePuy Spring Creek is an ideal spot for trout fishing.
Butte
Big Sky
Young Cowboy in Big Timber
Bannack ghost town
Livingston
hold
Custers Last Stand Reenactment
Missoula
Capitol
Yellowstone Lower Falls
Madison River near the town of West Yellowstone
Bridger Bowl
Flathead Lake
Fort Peck Lake Ice Fishing
Big Sky
High Plains
JBARL in the Centennial Valley
Nine Quarter Circle Ranch horse drive
Whitefish
Kintla Lake
Lake_McDonald
Going to the Sun Road
Stoney Indian 2
Lone Pine Hike
Native American Beadwork
Yankee Jim Canyon
