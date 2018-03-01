Saundra Williams, 19, center, of Philadelphia, Pa., was crowned Miss Black America 1969 at ceremonies in Atlantic City, Sept. 8, 1969. Linda Johnson, 21, left, also of Philadelphia, was chosen second runner-up, while Theresa Claytor, 20, right, of Washington, D.C. was first runner-up. Williams was crowned a little over 2 hours after Judith Ann Ford, of Belvedere, Ill., was chosen Miss America 1969 at Convention Hall.

AP

Fifty years ago, J. Morris Anderson asked his daughters, ages 5 and 7, what they wanted to be when they grew up. “Miss America!” they said, without missing a beat. Anderson, a black Philadelphia entrepreneur with ties to the NAACP and activist communities, knew that this would be impossible given the racist standards then in effect for the Miss America pageant. Until 1940, women of color were barred from participating in the pageant by a rule that said contestants must be of “the white race.”

Anderson decided to create a pageant in the likeness of his daughters and millions of black women who did not fit that discriminatory definition of beauty.

“I wanted to give them something to look forward to that wasn’t fantasy or a lie,” he says.

“We wanted to change that particular aspect of our culture, and we were motivated to do it on the same night as the Miss America pageant.”

The first Miss Black America pageant took place Sept. 7, 1968, at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlantic City, just a few hours after and blocks away from the Miss America pageant at Boardwalk Hall. The time and place were deliberately chosen to highlight the latter’s exclusionary practices. At the same time, a group of feminist activists rallied outside Boardwalk Hall against the restrictive beauty standards in the pageant and in society at large in what would later be known as the Miss America protest.

Brittany Lewis, the reigning Miss Black America and a Ph.D. candidate at George Washington University who is studying the history of Atlantic City, says most black women didn’t feel connected to the protest, even though the events were aligned in their goals.

”Although there were black women involved, like activists Florynce Kennedy and Bonnie Allen, the majority of people who made up that protest were middle-class white women,” Lewis says.

Contestants for the Miss Black America pageant line up on stage in front of a panel of judges during the evening gown competition in the early 1970s.

Leo Vals, Getty Images

That night, Philadelphia college student Saundra Williams was crowned Miss Black America 1969 after performing the Fiji, a traditional African dance, and sharing her opinion that husbands should take on more household responsibility. Most significantly, however, Williams used the platform to discuss the need for a more inclusive pageant.

“Miss America does not represent us because there has never been a black girl in the pageant,” Williams told The New York Times on the night she was crowned. “With my title, I can show black women that they too are beautiful.”

By diversifying the pageant stage, Miss Black America provided an opportunity for young black women to celebrate their beauty no matter their skin color, body type, or hair texture.

Many women have used the pageant to launch successful careers in entertainment, including singer Toni Braxton, WWE wrestler Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, Good Times actress Bern Nadette Stanis, Price Is Right model Kathleen Bradley and perhaps most famously, Oprah Winfrey.

A career in entertainment wasn’t behind Lewis’ decision to participate. After serving as Miss Delaware in the Miss America 2014 pageant, she came across Miss Black America through her Atlantic City research. She decided to take part in the program to learn more about the pageant’s protest roots.

“One of the things I really liked about the pageant was that I could very freely talk about my black experience,” Lewis says. “Miss Black America is grounded in history, so it really was a perfect fit for me.”

In 1970, Cheryl Browne became the first black woman to participate in the Miss America pageant; she represented Iowa. Since then, 15 black women have been named either Miss America or Miss USA, including actress Vanessa L. Williams (the first-ever black Miss America in 1983), newscaster Debbye Turner, and reality TV personality Kenya Moore.

Host Mario Lopez, left, looks on as Miss America 2009 Katie Stam hugs Caressa Cameron, Miss Virginia, after crowning her the new Miss America during the 2010 Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino January 30, 2010 in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images for Planet Hollywoo

The advent of new technologies like Instagram and Facebook have given women of color greater representation in the media, but Kesho Scott, a professor of American studies and sociology at Grinnell College in Iowa, considers Miss Black America to be just as important in 2018 as it was in 1968.

“For the African-American experience, beauty pageants like Miss Black America are an attempt to create an institution where we build self esteem, where we continue to move that needle to be inclusive of diversity in the black experience,” Scott says.

Miss America 2010, Caressa Cameron, expresses similar sentiments. Pageants like Miss Black America play a powerful role in validating black bodies, she says.

“When I was participating in Miss America, I was a whopping size 2,” she says. “People told me I was curvy!”

Cameron says that in any given year, only five or six Miss America contestants are racially diverse. Until this changes, she says, pageants like Miss Black America will continue to fill a void for those outside white contours of beauty.

“This number is low not because women of color aren’t competing [in Miss America],” Cameron says. “This rejection is what drives black women to seek pageants that celebrate them because they’re not being rewarded in the mainstream media.”

