Harvey Weinstein and attorney Benjamin Brafman exit State Supreme Court in New York City. Weinstein pleaded not guilty on two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.
Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's criminal case in New York just got more serious: On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., announced three new sex-crime charges against him involving a third woman accuser. 

Vance announced the filing of a "superseding indictment," meaning that the grand jury investigating accusations of sexual assault involving Weinstein added another count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault for a forcible sexual act against a woman in July 2006.

The latter is a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted, Vance's office said.

The indictment says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on the accuser "on or about July 10, 2006."

The new charges are in addition to those in the previous indictment of Weinstein from the end of May, including rape in the first and third degrees, and first-degree criminal sexual act for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

Harvey Weinstein exits the court room with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman after his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 25, 2018 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith

Vance praised the accusers in the case — none of whom have been officially identified in the indictment — and reiterated his office is still looking for more accusers to come forward. 

“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice."

Weinstein is to be arraigned on the new charges on July 9. 

The grand jury's May 30 indictment closely followed Weinstein's arrest and a bail hearing in which the felony charges against him were read. His defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time of the first indictment that it was "not a surprise," that it merely "mirrors" the same charges already filed against Weinstein and "does not add anything to the case we did not already know."

Harvey Weinstein scandal: Accusers step forward
01 / 43
Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper.
02 / 43
Lupita Nyong'o, a 34-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, penned a lengthy column in the New York Times on Oct. 19 recounting her experience with Weinstein. "Harvey led me into a bedroom - his bedroom - and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not," Nyong'o wrote. She said Weinstein's advances continued later during a dinner in New York.
03 / 43
Ashley Judd, 49, told the New York Times that during a 1997 breakfast meeting at Weinstein's hotel room in Beverly Hills, the producer propositioned her, saying he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower. She was starring in Miramax's 'Kiss the Girls' at the time.
04 / 43
Rose McGowan, 44-year-old 'Charmed' actress, reached a previously undisclosed settlement with Weinstein in 2007 after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, the New York Times reported in early October. In 2016, she tweeted that she was raped by a studio head in 2007, but didn't identify Weinstein at the time.
05 / 43
Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, told the New York Times that before shooting Emma when she was 22, Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting which ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she said.
06 / 43
Lena Headey, 44, who plays Cersei on Game of Thrones, shared a series of tweets on Oct. 17 describing an incident in 2005 involving "some suggestive comment, a gesture" from Weinstein. Years later, she said she also experienced him asking her personal questions about her love life before asking her up to his hotel room.
07 / 43
Heather Graham, an actress known for her role in The Hangover films, wrote an essay for Variety on Oct. 10 describing a time in the early 2000s when Weinstein allegedly insinuated that she would need to have sex with him in order to get a role in one of his upcoming films. She was never hired for one of his films.
08 / 43
Mira Sorvino, 50, told The New Yorker that while promoting Mighty Aphrodite at the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival, Weinstein "started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around." Weeks later, she says he evaded her doorman and showed up at the door of her New York apartment, but was able to scare him off on both occasions.
09 / 43
Cara Delevingne, the 25-year-old English actress and model shared in an Instagram post on Oct. 11 and in a statement to New York Magazine and Huffington Post that the movie producer attempted to kiss her in a hotel room. "As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she wrote.
10 / 43
Kate Beckinsale, 44, posted to Instagram on Oct. 12 accusing Weinstein of offering her alcohol during their first meeting when she was just 17. "I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common," she wrote. "When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe." Beckinsale is an English actress who has starred in Much Ado About Nothing and Pearl Harbor.
11 / 43
Daryl Hannah, an actress known for Steel Magnolias and the Kill Bill films, told The New Yorker on Oct. 27 that Weinstein sexually harassed her on two different occasions in the past decade.
12 / 43
La Seydoux, 32-year-old French actress of Blue is the Warmest Colour, wrote an op-ed for The Guardian on Oct. 11 describing an interaction she had with Weinstein, which involved him inviting her to his hotel room for a drink and later lunging at her and attempting to kiss her.
13 / 43
Jessica Barth, the 37-year-old actress from the Ted films, told The New Yorker Weinstein invited her to a business meeting at his Beverly Hills hotel room after the 2011 Golden Globes. Barth later recalls he had champagne waiting, and alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage. She claims that when she moved toward the door to leave, Weinstein lashed out, saying that she needs to lose weight "to compete with Mila Kunis."
14 / 43
Annabella Sciorra, an actress known for her work in Reversal of Fortune and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, told The New Yorker on Oct. 27 that Weinstein violently raped her in the early 1990s and repeatedly sexually harassed her over the next several years.
15 / 43
Brit Marling, the OA actress/writer shared in an essay for The Atlantic that Weinstein pulled the hotel room-massage act on her in 2014. "I, too, was asked if I wanted a massage, champagne, strawberries. I, too, sat in that chair paralyzed by mounting fear when he suggested we shower together," she wrote.
16 / 43
21. Louisette Geiss, a former actress and screenwriter, said at a press conference on Oct. 10 that at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008, Weinstein invited her to his room to discuss her script, but after about 30 minutes, he returned from the bathroom in nothing but a robe with the front open. Weinstein proceeded to get in the bathtub and “just kept asking me to watch him masturbate," she said. Geiss says she moved to leave his hotel room, and Weinstein trailed her to the door, promising to introduce her to his brother, Bob, greenlight her script and give her a three-picture deal. But she had to watch him masturbate first.
17 / 43
Asia Argento, an Italian actress, model and director, told The New Yorker that in 1997 when she was 21, Weinstein asked for a massage and forcibly performed oral sex on her at a hotel in France.
18 / 43
Dominique Huett, 35, a New York-based actress, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Oct. 24 against The Weinstein Company, alleging that Harvey Weinstein pressured her into sex at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2010 and that his company knew about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back to the ‘90s.
19 / 43
Minka Kelly, a 37-year-old actress from Friday Night Lights, took to Instagram on Oct. 13, describing how Weinstein allegedly propositioned her to be his girlfriend at a meeting.
20 / 43
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model, can be heard being pressured by Weinstein in audiotapes from a New York Police Department sting in 2015. In the tapes, he seemingly admits to groping the model on the previous day. Weinstein reaches a settlement with Gutierrez, according to the Times.
21 / 43
Judith Godreche. At 24-years-old, the French actress (The Man in the Iron Mask) was invited to breakfast with Weinstein during the Cannes Film Festival in 1996, she tells the Times. Afterward, the mogul, who had just acquired her film 'Ridicule,' allegedly lured her to his room, promising to talk about planning an Oscar campaign. Then he asked to give her a massage. She said no. “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” she recalls. She pulls away and leaves the suite.
22 / 43
Katherine Kendall, a 48-year-old actress from 'Swingers,'told the 'New York Times' that Weinstein convinced her to stop by his apartment in 1993 when she was 23 years old. Once there, he came out of his bathroom in a robe, asking for a massage. She refused; he left the room and returned nude, she says. 'He literally chased me,' she told the newspaper. 'He wouldn't let me pass him to get to the door.'
23 / 43
Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, said she met Weinstein at the 2004 premiere of The Aviator, and again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, where she offered to help on his productions in New York. He told her to come by his hotel. When she did, he suggested she massage him. "I felt the meeting was going nowhere and I left," Haleyi said with lawyer Gloria Allred at a press conference Oct. 24. Later in New York, Weinstein orally forced himself on her while she was on her period, she said.
24 / 43
Sean Young, a 57-year-old actress (Blade Runner), said Weinstein exposed himself to her while on the set of the 1992 Miramax film Love Crimes, during an interview Oct. 20 on KLBJ's Dudley and Bob With Matt Show Daily Podcast. She says she "personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants."
25 / 43
Tara Subkoff, a 44-year-old actress (The Cell), told Variety that Weinstein sexually harassed her in the 1990s, recounting a time when he “grabbed” her to sit on his lap. “I could feel that he had an erection,” she recalled.
26 / 43
Mia Kirshner, a 42-year-old Canadian actress (The L Word) wrote in an op-ed for The Globe and Mail on Oct. 13 that alleged Weinstein harassed her in a hotel room.
27 / 43
Sarah Ann Masse, a writer and actress (Awkward Exes), told Variety on Oct. 11 that Weinstein hugged her in his underwear and told her he loved her during an interview for a nanny job in 2008.
28 / 43
Natassia Malthe, 43, said Weinstein barged into her London hotel room and raped her in 2008 after she met him at the British film awards. After the rape, he masturbated in front of her, the Norwegian-born actress said in her statement at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred on Oct. 25.
29 / 43
Amber Anderson, an actress known for The Riot Club, posted to Instagram on Oct. 16 that Weinstein “coerced” her into a private meeting. “He behaved inappropriately and propositioned a ‘personal’ relationship to further my career whilst bragging about other actresses he had ‘helped’ in a similar way,” she wrote. “He tried to take my hand and put it in his lap which is when I managed to leave the room.”
30 / 43
Heather Kerr, a 56-year-old former actress, read a statement on Oct. 20 at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a 1989 encounter with Weinstein where he exposed himself to her and told her she had to sleep with him and other Hollywood producers in order to succeed in the industry.
31 / 43
Alice Evans, a British actress, wrote in The Telegraph on Oct. 14 that Weinstein tried to touch and kiss her during the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. In the essay, she also claims that her rejection of Weinstein negatively impacted her and her husband's careers. Evans starred in The Christmas Card and The Vampire Diaries.
32 / 43
Trish Goff, a former model and actress, told the Times that Weinstein allegedly groped her during a lunch meeting in 2003. "When we finally stood up to go, he really started groping me, grabbing my breasts, grabbing my face and trying to kiss me," she said.
33 / 43
Angie Everhart, an actress (Take Me Home Tonight) and former model came forward on the KLOS morning show alleging Weinstein masturbated in front of her while on a boat during the Venice Film Festival. The former model and actress claims Weinstein told her, "You're a really nice girl, you shouldn't tell anybody about this.”
34 / 43
Claire Forlani, an English actress (Meet Joe Black and Boys and Girls), took to Twitter on Oct. 12 to claim she dodged five different advances from Weinstein over the years.
35 / 43
Connie Nielsen, a 52-year-old Danish actress (The Devil’s Advocate), wrote a guest column for Variety on Oct. 24, adding her name to the list of women allegedly harassed by Weinstein, who produced her 2005 film The Great Raid. The actress claims the producer put his hand on her thigh during the opening night of the film.
36 / 43
Emma de Caunes, a French actress, told The New Yorker that Weinstein invited her to his hotel room in Cannes in 2010. While she takes a call from a friend, he goes into his bathroom, where she hears the shower being turned on. She later says that he came out with an erection and demanded she lie on the bed. “It was like a hunter with a wild animal,” she said. “The fear turns him on.” De Caunes starred in The Science of Sleep and Mr. Bean’s Holiday.
37 / 43
Florence Darel, a 49-year-old French actress, told People on Oct. 12 that Weinstein pursued her in the mid ‘90s and then propositioned her in a hotel room while his wife at the time, Eve Chilton, was in the room next door. Darcel starred in The Stolen Children and Uranus.
38 / 43
Katya Mtsitouridze, a Russian TV host, told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 19 that she was harassed by Weinstein, alleging he arranged a private meeting in 2004 during the Venice Film Festival where he greeted her in a bathrobe and suggested she give him a massage.
39 / 43
Lauren Sivan, a New York TV reporter, says she was cornered by Weinstein in the kitchen of a restaurant in which he is an investor in 2007, according to The Huffington Post. When she avoids his kiss, he reportedly tells her to “stand there and shut up” while he masturbates and ejaculates into a nearby potted plant.
40 / 43
Lysette Anthony, an English model and actress of Husbands and Wives, told ‘The Sunday Times’ on Oct. 15 that Weinstein raped her in her home in the late 1980s.
41 / 43
Marisa Coughlan, a 43-year-old actress who starred in Super Troopers, told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 18 that Weinstein asked her to meet at a hotel in 1999 to discuss a film role, alleging that, once she was there, he requested a massage from her. 
42 / 43
Melissa Sagemiller told The Huffington Post that Weinstein harassed her when she was 24-years-old while she worked on Get Over It, which was distributed by Weinstein’s Miramax. During a meeting in his hotel room, the producer allegedly refused to let her leave until she kissed him. 
43 / 43
Romola Garai, an English actress, told The Guardian that in 2004 during the audition process for 'Havana Nights,' she was told to arrive at Weinstein's hotel room, alone. "He answered the door in his bathrobe," she said. "I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."

"We remind everyone that an indictment is merely a formal accusation," Brafman said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY at the time. "Mr. Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies."

USA TODAY reached out to Brafman and to Weinstein's publicist for a response to the new indictment but did not receive an immediate response.  

Two of the three accusers of Weinstein in the criminal case have not come forward publicly. One, former actress Lucia Evans, has said in interviews that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The other accuser told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013.

Weinstein, 66, once one of Hollywood's most powerful movie moguls, has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual encounters with his accusers, now numbering nearly 90, who began coming forward in October 2017 with shocking stories of how he allegedly groped, harassed, coerced or raped them in episodes dating back decades and in locations around the world. 

So far, New York is the first jurisdiction to lodge criminal charges against him but he is under investigation in California and in London as well. Other Hollywood figures also are under investigation in Los Angeles and in London but so far Weinstein is the only one who has been charged with sex crimes. 

The accusations against Weinstein helped set off the #MeToo movement to call out sexual harassment and assault and has led to the fall of scores of powerful men in multiple industries, but especially in Hollywood. 

