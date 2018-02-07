Harvey Weinstein and attorney Benjamin Brafman exit State Supreme Court in New York City. Weinstein pleaded not guilty on two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.
Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's criminal case in New York just got more serious: on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., announced three new sex-crime charges against him involving a third woman accuser. 

Vance announced the filing of a "superseding indictment," meaning that the grand jury investigating accusations of sexual assault involving Weinstein added another count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault for a forcible sexual act against a woman in July 2006.

The latter is a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted, Vance's office said.

The new charges are in addition to those in the previous indictment of Weinstein from the end of May, including rape in the first and third degrees, and first-degree criminal sexual act for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

Vance praised the accusers in the case — none of whom have been officially identified — and reiterated his office is still looking for more accusers to come forward. 

“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice."

The grand jury's May 30 indictment closely followed Weinstein's arrest and a bail hearing in which the felony charges against him were read. His defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time of the first indictment that it was "not a surprise," that it merely "mirrors" the same charges already filed against Weinstein and "does not add anything to the case we did not already know."

"We remind everyone that an indictment is merely a formal accusation," Brafman said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY at the time. "Mr. Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies."

Weinstein has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual encounters with his accusers, now numbering nearly 90, who began coming forward in October 2017 with shocking stories of how he allegedly groped, harassed, coerced or raped them in episodes dating back decades and in locations around the world. 

So far, New York is the first jurisdiction to lodge criminal charges against him but he is under investigation in California and in London as well. 

Story developing...

