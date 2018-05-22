Weinstein surrenders to NYC authorities

Disgraced studio boss, Harvey Weinstein, turned himself into the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday. The reports of Weinstein's surrender come nearly eight months after the New York Times exposed three decades of alleged sexual misconduct ranging from molestation to rape brought by more than 85 women. He is then expected to be released on bail, surrender his passport and be equipped with an electronic monitoring device.  

Harvey Weinstein scandal: Accusers step forward
01 / 43
Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper.
02 / 43
Lupita Nyong'o, a 34-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, penned a lengthy column in the New York Times on Oct. 19 recounting her experience with Weinstein. "Harvey led me into a bedroom - his bedroom - and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not," Nyong'o wrote. She said Weinstein's advances continued later during a dinner in New York.
03 / 43
Ashley Judd, 49, told the New York Times that during a 1997 breakfast meeting at Weinstein's hotel room in Beverly Hills, the producer propositioned her, saying he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower. She was starring in Miramax's 'Kiss the Girls' at the time.
04 / 43
Rose McGowan, 44-year-old 'Charmed' actress, reached a previously undisclosed settlement with Weinstein in 2007 after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, the New York Times reported in early October. In 2016, she tweeted that she was raped by a studio head in 2007, but didn't identify Weinstein at the time.
05 / 43
Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, told the New York Times that before shooting Emma when she was 22, Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting which ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she said.
06 / 43
Lena Headey, 44, who plays Cersei on Game of Thrones, shared a series of tweets on Oct. 17 describing an incident in 2005 involving "some suggestive comment, a gesture" from Weinstein. Years later, she said she also experienced him asking her personal questions about her love life before asking her up to his hotel room.
07 / 43
Heather Graham, an actress known for her role in The Hangover films, wrote an essay for Variety on Oct. 10 describing a time in the early 2000s when Weinstein allegedly insinuated that she would need to have sex with him in order to get a role in one of his upcoming films. She was never hired for one of his films.
08 / 43
Mira Sorvino, 50, told The New Yorker that while promoting Mighty Aphrodite at the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival, Weinstein "started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around." Weeks later, she says he evaded her doorman and showed up at the door of her New York apartment, but was able to scare him off on both occasions.
09 / 43
Cara Delevingne, the 25-year-old English actress and model shared in an Instagram post on Oct. 11 and in a statement to New York Magazine and Huffington Post that the movie producer attempted to kiss her in a hotel room. "As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she wrote.
10 / 43
Kate Beckinsale, 44, posted to Instagram on Oct. 12 accusing Weinstein of offering her alcohol during their first meeting when she was just 17. "I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common," she wrote. "When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe." Beckinsale is an English actress who has starred in Much Ado About Nothing and Pearl Harbor.
11 / 43
Daryl Hannah, an actress known for Steel Magnolias and the Kill Bill films, told The New Yorker on Oct. 27 that Weinstein sexually harassed her on two different occasions in the past decade.
12 / 43
La Seydoux, 32-year-old French actress of Blue is the Warmest Colour, wrote an op-ed for The Guardian on Oct. 11 describing an interaction she had with Weinstein, which involved him inviting her to his hotel room for a drink and later lunging at her and attempting to kiss her.
13 / 43
Jessica Barth, the 37-year-old actress from the Ted films, told The New Yorker Weinstein invited her to a business meeting at his Beverly Hills hotel room after the 2011 Golden Globes. Barth later recalls he had champagne waiting, and alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage. She claims that when she moved toward the door to leave, Weinstein lashed out, saying that she needs to lose weight "to compete with Mila Kunis."
14 / 43
Annabella Sciorra, an actress known for her work in Reversal of Fortune and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, told The New Yorker on Oct. 27 that Weinstein violently raped her in the early 1990s and repeatedly sexually harassed her over the next several years.
15 / 43
Brit Marling, the OA actress/writer shared in an essay for The Atlantic that Weinstein pulled the hotel room-massage act on her in 2014. "I, too, was asked if I wanted a massage, champagne, strawberries. I, too, sat in that chair paralyzed by mounting fear when he suggested we shower together," she wrote.
16 / 43
21. Louisette Geiss, a former actress and screenwriter, said at a press conference on Oct. 10 that at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008, Weinstein invited her to his room to discuss her script, but after about 30 minutes, he returned from the bathroom in nothing but a robe with the front open. Weinstein proceeded to get in the bathtub and “just kept asking me to watch him masturbate," she said. Geiss says she moved to leave his hotel room, and Weinstein trailed her to the door, promising to introduce her to his brother, Bob, greenlight her script and give her a three-picture deal. But she had to watch him masturbate first.
17 / 43
Asia Argento, an Italian actress, model and director, told The New Yorker that in 1997 when she was 21, Weinstein asked for a massage and forcibly performed oral sex on her at a hotel in France.
18 / 43
Dominique Huett, 35, a New York-based actress, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Oct. 24 against The Weinstein Company, alleging that Harvey Weinstein pressured her into sex at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2010 and that his company knew about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back to the ‘90s.
19 / 43
Minka Kelly, a 37-year-old actress from Friday Night Lights, took to Instagram on Oct. 13, describing how Weinstein allegedly propositioned her to be his girlfriend at a meeting.
20 / 43
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model, can be heard being pressured by Weinstein in audiotapes from a New York Police Department sting in 2015. In the tapes, he seemingly admits to groping the model on the previous day. Weinstein reaches a settlement with Gutierrez, according to the Times.
21 / 43
Judith Godreche. At 24-years-old, the French actress (The Man in the Iron Mask) was invited to breakfast with Weinstein during the Cannes Film Festival in 1996, she tells the Times. Afterward, the mogul, who had just acquired her film 'Ridicule,' allegedly lured her to his room, promising to talk about planning an Oscar campaign. Then he asked to give her a massage. She said no. “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” she recalls. She pulls away and leaves the suite.
22 / 43
Katherine Kendall, a 48-year-old actress from 'Swingers,'told the 'New York Times' that Weinstein convinced her to stop by his apartment in 1993 when she was 23 years old. Once there, he came out of his bathroom in a robe, asking for a massage. She refused; he left the room and returned nude, she says. 'He literally chased me,' she told the newspaper. 'He wouldn't let me pass him to get to the door.'
23 / 43
Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, said she met Weinstein at the 2004 premiere of The Aviator, and again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, where she offered to help on his productions in New York. He told her to come by his hotel. When she did, he suggested she massage him. "I felt the meeting was going nowhere and I left," Haleyi said with lawyer Gloria Allred at a press conference Oct. 24. Later in New York, Weinstein orally forced himself on her while she was on her period, she said.
24 / 43
Sean Young, a 57-year-old actress (Blade Runner), said Weinstein exposed himself to her while on the set of the 1992 Miramax film Love Crimes, during an interview Oct. 20 on KLBJ's Dudley and Bob With Matt Show Daily Podcast. She says she "personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants."
25 / 43
Tara Subkoff, a 44-year-old actress (The Cell), told Variety that Weinstein sexually harassed her in the 1990s, recounting a time when he “grabbed” her to sit on his lap. “I could feel that he had an erection,” she recalled.
26 / 43
Mia Kirshner, a 42-year-old Canadian actress (The L Word) wrote in an op-ed for The Globe and Mail on Oct. 13 that alleged Weinstein harassed her in a hotel room.
27 / 43
Sarah Ann Masse, a writer and actress (Awkward Exes), told Variety on Oct. 11 that Weinstein hugged her in his underwear and told her he loved her during an interview for a nanny job in 2008.
28 / 43
Natassia Malthe, 43, said Weinstein barged into her London hotel room and raped her in 2008 after she met him at the British film awards. After the rape, he masturbated in front of her, the Norwegian-born actress said in her statement at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred on Oct. 25.
29 / 43
Amber Anderson, an actress known for The Riot Club, posted to Instagram on Oct. 16 that Weinstein “coerced” her into a private meeting. “He behaved inappropriately and propositioned a ‘personal’ relationship to further my career whilst bragging about other actresses he had ‘helped’ in a similar way,” she wrote. “He tried to take my hand and put it in his lap which is when I managed to leave the room.”
30 / 43
Heather Kerr, a 56-year-old former actress, read a statement on Oct. 20 at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a 1989 encounter with Weinstein where he exposed himself to her and told her she had to sleep with him and other Hollywood producers in order to succeed in the industry.
31 / 43
Alice Evans, a British actress, wrote in The Telegraph on Oct. 14 that Weinstein tried to touch and kiss her during the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. In the essay, she also claims that her rejection of Weinstein negatively impacted her and her husband's careers. Evans starred in The Christmas Card and The Vampire Diaries.
32 / 43
Trish Goff, a former model and actress, told the Times that Weinstein allegedly groped her during a lunch meeting in 2003. "When we finally stood up to go, he really started groping me, grabbing my breasts, grabbing my face and trying to kiss me," she said.
33 / 43
Angie Everhart, an actress (Take Me Home Tonight) and former model came forward on the KLOS morning show alleging Weinstein masturbated in front of her while on a boat during the Venice Film Festival. The former model and actress claims Weinstein told her, "You're a really nice girl, you shouldn't tell anybody about this.”
34 / 43
Claire Forlani, an English actress (Meet Joe Black and Boys and Girls), took to Twitter on Oct. 12 to claim she dodged five different advances from Weinstein over the years.
35 / 43
Connie Nielsen, a 52-year-old Danish actress (The Devil’s Advocate), wrote a guest column for Variety on Oct. 24, adding her name to the list of women allegedly harassed by Weinstein, who produced her 2005 film The Great Raid. The actress claims the producer put his hand on her thigh during the opening night of the film.
36 / 43
Emma de Caunes, a French actress, told The New Yorker that Weinstein invited her to his hotel room in Cannes in 2010. While she takes a call from a friend, he goes into his bathroom, where she hears the shower being turned on. She later says that he came out with an erection and demanded she lie on the bed. “It was like a hunter with a wild animal,” she said. “The fear turns him on.” De Caunes starred in The Science of Sleep and Mr. Bean’s Holiday.
37 / 43
Florence Darel, a 49-year-old French actress, told People on Oct. 12 that Weinstein pursued her in the mid ‘90s and then propositioned her in a hotel room while his wife at the time, Eve Chilton, was in the room next door. Darcel starred in The Stolen Children and Uranus.
38 / 43
Katya Mtsitouridze, a Russian TV host, told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 19 that she was harassed by Weinstein, alleging he arranged a private meeting in 2004 during the Venice Film Festival where he greeted her in a bathrobe and suggested she give him a massage.
39 / 43
Lauren Sivan, a New York TV reporter, says she was cornered by Weinstein in the kitchen of a restaurant in which he is an investor in 2007, according to The Huffington Post. When she avoids his kiss, he reportedly tells her to “stand there and shut up” while he masturbates and ejaculates into a nearby potted plant.
40 / 43
Lysette Anthony, an English model and actress of Husbands and Wives, told ‘The Sunday Times’ on Oct. 15 that Weinstein raped her in her home in the late 1980s.
41 / 43
Marisa Coughlan, a 43-year-old actress who starred in Super Troopers, told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 18 that Weinstein asked her to meet at a hotel in 1999 to discuss a film role, alleging that, once she was there, he requested a massage from her. 
42 / 43
Melissa Sagemiller told The Huffington Post that Weinstein harassed her when she was 24-years-old while she worked on Get Over It, which was distributed by Weinstein’s Miramax. During a meeting in his hotel room, the producer allegedly refused to let her leave until she kissed him. 
43 / 43
Romola Garai, an English actress, told The Guardian that in 2004 during the audition process for 'Havana Nights,' she was told to arrive at Weinstein's hotel room, alone. "He answered the door in his bathrobe," she said. "I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."

In first, a woman becomes president of New York Stock Exchange

That cracking you just heard is the sound of the glass ceiling breaking at the New York Stock Exchange. Stacey Cunningham, 43, who began her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE in 1996 will officially become the first woman president of the Big Board in its 226-year history. When that happens Friday, two of the world's most well-known financial exchanges will be led by women; Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in January 2017.

Stacey Cunningham, the current New York Stock Exchange COO, who will become the exchange's 67th president, visits the floor of the NYSE, May 22, 2018. Cunningham will become the first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange.
Richard Drew, AP

Ireland holds landmark abortion vote

Ireland, a once staunchly Catholic country, is holding a national referendum Friday on whether to overturn its strict abortion law amid fierce public debate over the divisive issue. Advocates on both sides of the landmark vote made last-minute emotional pushes this week. A "Yes" vote would repeal Ireland's Eighth Amendment, which gives a fetus an equal right to life as the woman. Opinion polls point to a slight victory to overturn the abortion law, but the gap has narrowed in recent days. 

Ireland to vote on abortion referendum
01 / 08
Garda officer Pat McElroy and presiding officer Nancy Sharkey pass a shrine to the Virgin Mary as they carry a ballot box back to their transport boat on Gola Island, off the Donegal coast of western Ireland, where 29 people are registered to vote in the Irish abortion referendum on May 24, 2018. The inhabitants of Gola island voted Thursday, a day earlier than the rest of the country who will vote on Friday May 25, 2018. Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to repeal a constitutional ban on all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.
02 / 08
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, center, poses with activists from the "Yes" campaign, urging people to vote 'yes' in the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution, a subsection that effectively outlaws abortion in most cases, in Dublin on May 24, 2018.
03 / 08
An aircraft tows a banner urging urging people to vote 'no' in the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution, in Dublin on May 24, 2018.
04 / 08
Jimmy Sweeney casts his vote in the abortion referendum as voting takes place a day earlier than the mainland on May 24, 2018 in Gola Island, Ireland.
05 / 08
Activists from the "Yes" campaign, urge people to vote 'yes' in the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution in Dublin on May 24, 2018.
06 / 08
Activists from the "Love Both, Vote No" campaign, including politician Mattie McGrath, hold placards urging people to vote 'no' in the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution in Dublin on May 24, 2018.
07 / 08
A woman walks past street lamps covered in placards from the "Yes" and "No" campaigns, urging people to vote in the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution, in Dublin on May 24, 2018.
08 / 08
Garda officer Pat McElroy looks out to sea as he escorts the completed ballot papers on the Magheragallon ferry on May 24, 2018 in Gola Island, Ireland. The islands vote a day earlier than the rest of the country.

Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' blasts into theaters 

Star Wars fans finally get to find out how Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon off Lando Calrissian with the U.S. release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Friday. Directed by Ron Howard, the latest Star Wars spinoff follows the young smuggler (played by Alden Ehrenreich) as he befriends future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), meets the notorious gambler Calrissian (Donald Glover), and tries to save his pre-Princess Leia girlfriend Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says Ehrenreich does credit to Harrison Ford's older Solo: "This guy’s all wide-eyed gumption and smirking confidence — not the cynic who gets a crash course in the Force later in life." Here's where we think Solo ranks in the Star Wars movie universe.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' world premiere brings out galaxy of stars
01 / 15
Emilia Clarke (who plays the character Qi'Ra) shone at the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Thursday night. Here are the stars from the opening night of the "Star Wars" spin-off.
02 / 15
Donald Glover plays a young, rogue gambler Lando Calrissian.
03 / 15
Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo in the spinoff movie opening May 25.
04 / 15
Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich plays lovers in "Solo."
05 / 15
Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson posed for a photo on the carpet.
06 / 15
Thandie Newton plays the outlaw Val in "Solo."
07 / 15
Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton pose together on the red carpet.
08 / 15
Woody Harrelson, who stars as Tobias Beckett, signs autographs for fans.
09 / 15
Paul Bettany, who plays Dryden Vos, gives a wave on the red carpet.
10 / 15
Ewan McGregor played a young Obi Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" franchise.
11 / 15
Filmmakers (Back Row) Jonathan Kasdan, Simon Emanuel, Lawrence Kasdan, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany, John Powell, Jason McGatlin, Chewbacca, (Front Row) Alan Horn, George Lucas, Clint Howard, Ron Howard, Emilia Clarke, Alden Enrenreich, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Alan Bergman pose together in front of the Millennium Falcon parked on the premiere red carpet.
12 / 15
Chewbacca let out a might roar from the red carpet.
13 / 15
Marilou York and husband Mark Hamill, better known as Luke Skywalker, attended the premiere.
14 / 15
The Millennium Falcon landed on the red carpet for the premiere.
15 / 15
Chewbacca greets Alden Enrenreich (his old pal Han Solo) on the red carpet.

This is why you keep hearing the phrase 'GDPR' 

Almost everybody who uses an online service or app that handles their data has been getting a flood of emails advising of privacy-policy changes. Don't ignore them. It's due to sweeping changes mandated by the European Union called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It will require companies that handle the data of EU residents to provide them with far more control over that data. Many U.S. firms that have had to rewrite privacy policies for Europe are carrying over these changes to the States for the sake of simplicity. Whether you're on Facebook or using your Apple device, this is your chance to curb what companies know about you. 

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast below and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com