Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney says Weinstein won't appear before the New York grand jury meeting Wednesday to hear testimony on the sex-crimes charges against him.

Attorney Ben Brafman issued a statement Wednesday saying he advised Weinstein to skip the grand jury hearing because of a lack of time to prepare.

"After being unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him before the Grand Jury, Mr. Weinstein’s attorneys decided that there was not sufficient time to properly prepare Mr. Weinstein," said the statement sent to USA TODAY. "The identities of the accusers and the specific charges were provided to Mr. Weinstein last Friday on the eve of the Memorial Day Weekend and a deadline for his appearance set for Wednesday (at) 2 p.m.

"Our request for a postponement of his appearance before the Grand Jury was denied. Accordingly, Mr. Brafman will inform the District Attorney today that Mr. Weinstein intends to follow the advice of his attorneys and not testify before the Grand Jury."

Weinstein turned himself into New York police on Friday and was charged with felony sex crimes, including first- and third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, stemming from encounters in New York with two women, including one who was unidentified.

On Tuesday, following a closed-door meeting with Manhattan prosecutors and a judge to discuss the case, Brafman told reporters the unidentified accuser was in a decade-long relationship with Weinstein that continued after the alleged attack on her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

"Not having access to these materials is particularly troubling in this case, where one of the unsupported allegations is more than 14 years old and the Rape allegation involves a woman with whom Mr. Weinstein shared a 10-year consensual sexual relationship that continued for years after the alleged incident in 2013," Brafman's statement Wednesday said.

Ben Brafman, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, arrives at the New York County Criminal Court, May 25, 2018.

Julio Cortez/ AP

Although Weinstein's personal testimony before the grand jury could be "compelling," Brafman's statement said "an indictment was inevitable due to the unfair political pressure being placed on (Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus) Vance to secure a conviction of Mr. Weinstein."

Vance has been criticized by New York police detectives, by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and by the New York state attorney general's office in connection with accusations against Weinstein, both current and dating to 2015.

Back then, Vance's office decided there wasn't enough evidence to press charges against Weinstein after an Italian model accused him of groping her, despite an audio tape of him seeming to acknowledge her accusations.

Story developing...

