Victor Hoapili lives in the Leilani Estates, which is mostly evacuated since the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. He says, he's staying put and just enjoying "spectacular" nighttime viewing of lava.

KEAAU, Hawaii — As the Kilauea volcano spews increasing volumes of lava and toxic gas, weary residents are facing the threat of even fewer routes to escape — and the possibility of finding themselves stranded.

Since the initial eruption May 3, more than two dozen fissures filled with bubbling and sometimes gushing lava have opened up in rural communities located miles away from the volcano's summit.

About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods. At least 47 homes and other structures have been destroyed.

State officials have said they may need to evacuate more people if lava crosses key highways, cutting off communities from grocery stores, schools or even their only routes out.

Despite the uncertainty, Mark Wyatt, a Seaview Estates resident who lives a few miles downwind from where the lava is entering the ocean, is staying put to watch over the three rental properties he manages in the coastal neighborhood.

“Even if they do mandatory evacuations they’re going to have to drag me out of here,” said Wyatt, whose tenants have evacuated. “I’m going to have to see the lava before I decide to leave. I don’t know where else I would go, because I love it here.”

Three rural highways serve as evacuation routes for roughly 5,000 residents living near the erupting lava fissures. One is completely blocked and another remains open only to local residents — for now.

The biggest concern is the third exit route: Highway 130, a main connector road that runs from north to south through the region.

Several large cracks have formed in the road due to magma disrupting earth as it travels downslope underground. Nine metal plates have been installed over the cracks to maintain access.

Transportation workers will reinforce the metal plates, fill in the cracks with aggregate material and use heat-resistant, steel reinforced plates if needed.

But if everything fails and the highway becomes impassable, residents in numerous neighborhoods will be stranded.

“We’re doing everything humanly possible to keep Highway 130 open,” says Don Smith, an engineering program manager for the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

One back-up plan includes shoring up a road that runs through the closed Volcanoes National Park for use as a one-way emergency evacuation route.

Will Devine takes snapshots of a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision on May 24, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Devine said he had lost his home to the lava.

But that also presents challenges. While only a small portion of Chain of Craters Road has to be fixed, the route passes close to the Halema’uma’u crater, near the volcano summit, which continues to sporadically spew ash thousands of feet into the air.

The uncertainly of where new fissures will erupt and which way the lava will flow means that the only way out could eventually be by helicopter. And officials are formulating plans for mass air evacuations should they be needed.

The U.S. Marine Corps is deploying two massive transport helicopters in case residents need to be evacuated in large numbers. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers and the two units combined can evacuate all residents within a few hours.

Despite the threat, Jean Howell, a Seaview Estates resident, is staying put.

“My knowing is that I am right here, right now, because this is where I am supposed to be,” Howell said. “If I was supposed be somewhere else I’d be guided by a higher knowing within me to go somewhere else.”

If authorities order a mandatory evacuation for her area, Howell said she hasn't decided whether she would leave. “There really aren’t a whole lot of places to go," she said.

Prince Keli’iho’omalu’s family has lived in Kalapana for nearly a century and his father, Robert Keli’iho’omalu, is the namesake of the internationally known Uncle Robert’s Kava Bar and weekly farmers market.

Keli’iho’omalu relocated out of Kalapana for his job, but said many of his relatives still living there plan to stay put despite the lava threat.

“Their view is that they’re not going to move unless they really have to,” Keli’iho’omalu said. Most of his relatives living there are retired and grow their own vegetables and raise pigs and chickens.

“They know they can survive off the land, that’s why they feel comfortable staying," he said. "Part of it’s cultural and part of it is they have nowhere else to go."

