Hello Kitty stars in planes, trains and hotels
This picture released by West Japan Railway on June 26, 2018, shows a Shinkansen train adorned with special livery bearing popular character Hello Kitty at the Hakata car maintenance centre in Fukuoka prefecture.
This picture released by West Japan Railway on June 26, 2018, shows the interior of a Shinkansen train adorned with images of popular character Hello Kitty at the Hakata car maintenance center in Fukuoka prefecture.
This picture released by West Japan Railway on June 26, 2018, shows a photo spot inside a Shinkansen train for passengers to pose with popular character Hello Kitty, as seen at the Hakata car maintenance center in Fukuoka prefecture.
This picture released by West Japan Railway on June 26, 2018, shows the interior of a Shinkansen train adorned with images of popular character Hello Kitty at the Hakata car maintenance center in Fukuoka prefecture.
This picture released by West Japan Railway on June 26, 2018, shows a Shinkansen train adorned with special livery bearing popular character Hello Kitty at the Hakata car maintenance centre in Fukuoka prefecture.
A Hello Kitty Airbus A330 lands in Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on January 29, 2015.
Hello Kitty's face welcomes would-be travelers at a dedicated Kitty check-in area at Taipei-Taoyuan airport on Jan. 30, 2015.
EVA flight attendant Flora Lin dons a special Hello Kitty apron on a flight from Taipei to Fukoaka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
Hello Kitty pillows rest on business-class seats aboard an Airbus A330 Kitty jet on Jan. 30, 2015.
A sea of Hello Kitty headrests greet passengers aboard an Airbus A330 Kitty jet on Jan. 30, 2015.
Hotel Jen Puteri Harbour in Johur, Malaysia, has unveiled Southeast Asia’s first Hello Kitty-themed rooms with different fun themes like Sailor Hello Kitty.
After spending the night in an adorned room, guests can visit Sanrio Hello Kitty Town in Hotel Jen Puteri Harbour for a full immersive experience.

TOKYO (AP) — A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the cartoon icon inside and out, it's a dream ride for fans of the internationally popular character.

The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan's west and south. It will run through September.

The stylish, eight-car train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat — decorated with a pink bow, of course — greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

Hours later Saturday in Osaka, the train's final stop, hundreds of fans waited for the arrival of the first Hello Kitty shinkansen, cheering and taking photos during its 16-minute stopover before it headed back to Fukuoka, according to Japanese media reports.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by the Japanese company Sanrio Co., is a global icon with fans of all ages.

After more than 40 years in the market, the round-faced feline with no mouth is still seen everywhere, on stationery and towels to jewelry and even furniture.

Onboard EVA's Hello Kitty planes
Passengers walk past the unapologetically pink Hello Kitty check in desk at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on Jan. 30, 2015.
Hello Kitty on a flight departure screen.
Over 100 items on board have been Kitty-fied, including these adorable safety cards.
A selection of Hello Kitty-themed restroom products stands ready to help passengers freshen up.
Neatly folded for the first flight of the day, even the toilet paper is Hello Kitty.
The in-flight entertainment system runs Hello Kitty welcome screens prior to boarding.
A flight attendant passes out menus - Hello Kitty-themed of course - aboard a flight bound for Fukuoka, Japan.
Hello Kitty cups from EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
Sanrio Hand-in-hand Kitty jet, a Boeing 777-300ER, at the gate at the Taipei-Taoyuan airport before heading to Paris.
Sanrio Hand-in-hand Kitty jet, a Boeing 777-300ER, at the gate at the Taipei-Taoyuan airport before heading to Paris.
Safety cards have ears, and an adorable little bow.
Coffee and drink stirrers bear Kitty's likeness in a galley.
A flight attendant works the rear galley on board the Airbus A330.
A flight attendant passes out meals in economy class.
A flight attendant passes out meals in economy class.
Kids' meals on Hello Kitty flights come in these specially branded boxes, seen here on a Kitty flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
Melons, cheese and pasta stare back from inside the kids' meal, each bearing the head of Kitty.
The EVA Airways Airbus A330 "Hello Kitty Likes Apples" is seen between flights in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
The EVA Airways Airbus A330 "Hello Kitty Likes Apples" is seen between flights in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 30, 2015.
Flight attendant Tomoe sports her Hello Kitty pin.
Ready to return to Taipei, a sign on the jet-bridge indicates the flight is a Kitty flight on Jan. 30, 2015.
A headrest sports the winterized version of Hello Kitty, with a blue theme.
An EVA employee holds up a Kitty-themed pillow.
A passenger photographs a shy flight attendant while boarding a Kitty flight to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
Children are each given their choice of a small gift or toy on board each Kitty flight.
A flight attendant passes out a variety of toys for children during a flight.
Flight attendants ready a batch of Kitty-themed children's meals for delivery on board a Kitty flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei.
A passengers holds up her Hello Kitty kids' meal on a flight from Fukuoka, Japan, to Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
A flight attendant delivers a children's meal on a Hello Kitty EVA flight.
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
A sampling of the Hello Kitty amenities on board EVA Air's Hello Kitty flights.
This screenshot shows a special Hello Kitty section of EVA's website .
EVA shows of its fall 2014 theme for its Hello Kitty jet service.
