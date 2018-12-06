We're feeling Tuesday's best deals.

Amazon / Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

With Father's Day just five days away, you've still got some time to find Dad the perfect gift to show him how much he means to you. Every day, we seeks out the top deals that are actually worth your time on Amazon, and today's best offers all make excellent gifts for papas, padres, pops, poppops, grandpas, and daddy-os. They're also great if you're buying for yourself, for an upcoming wedding, or any other event that calls for a gift for a grownup (sorry kids).

1. Under $150:The best non-Apple favorite true wireless earbuds

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

It's no secret that Apple makes the best true wireless earbuds. But if you're not a fan of the brand or just want a different style, Jabra makes the second best pair we've ever tested, and they're back down to the lowest price ever, making them a hair more affordable than Apple's wireless headphones. We love how comfortable they are, their long battery life, and the fact that they're more water/sweat resistant than Apple's AirPods ($159).

Get the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $20)

2. Under $100: The best Kindle e-reader

Read more no matter where you are.

Amazon

Just in time for Father's Day, Amazon's discounting a bunch of their devices, including our favorite Kindle. After putting all the Kindles to the test, the Paperwhite proved to be the best of the bunch. Its bright white display is perfect for reading in bed, at the beach, on the bus, or anywhere really.

Although more expensive models offer a few more bells and whistles like the Oasis's waterproof design or the Voyage's auto-brightness, the Paperwhite offers the best balance of features and affordability. Right now, you can save an extra $20 and pick up the e-reader for $99.99. It's a great gift for dads, grads, moms, sisters, significant others, friends, family, bosses... Do you see where I'm going with this?

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for $99.99 (Save $20)

3. Under $75: Our favorite affordable bagless vacuum

Don't break the bank just to do chores.

Bissell

Spring and summer tend to generate a lot more dust and debris around the house. From pollen blowing through open windows to dirt dragged in on shoes, it's practically a full-time job to keep the floors clean. If you're sick of sweeping or using an inefficient vacuum, why not upgrade?

Not only is this vacuum super affordable (especially with a sale price a few cents more than the lowest we've ever seen), but it's also the best affordable bagless upright vacuum we've ever tried. It didn't excel at any one thing, but it delivered an above average performance in every test we put it through.

Get the Bissell CleanView Vacuum with OnePass for $68.22 (Save $11.77)

4. Under $50: The most affordable Amazon Echo

Perfect for first-timers and smaller, less-frequented rooms.

Amazon

Right now, you can get an Echo Dot for 20% off. While it's not the best price we've ever seen, it's still a great discount if you need a gift for a Father's Day (or a birthday or a wedding or what have you). And even if you've wanted to try Alexa yourself or want to add her to a less-used room, this is an excellent price point to give it a shot without making too big an investment.

Get the Echo Dot for $39.99 (Save $10)

5. Under $50: Amazon's streaming devices

Both the Fire TV and the Stick come with an Alexa-enabled remote for easier navigation.

Amazon

Trying to convince Dad to cancel his expensive cable and switch to streaming services? Give him an offer he can't refuse: A Fire TV that he can use to watch everything from Netflix and Amazon Video to ESPN and HBO. The Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD as well as the Fire TV Stick are both discounted right now. If Dad doesn't have a 4K TV, get the Stick for $10 less.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com