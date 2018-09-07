Today's deals feature some truly useful products.

Anker / Ecovacs

With Prime Day coming up in just a week, Amazon is dialing up efforts to convert shoppers to its Prime membership. So, the leading Deals of the Day are all only available to people who've signed up for Prime. If you don't have it and don't want to pay for it, you can always get the free 30-day trial, take advantage of these deals, and have access to all the sales and discounts on Prime Day. And if you've already used up your free trial or just don't want to bother with all of that, there are still some good deals for everyone too. I pulled together the best deals you can find right now to help you avoid "deals" that aren't actually good.

1. Under $300: A wet/dry robot vac with smartphone control

Hire a robot to vacuum and mop for you.

Ecovacs

If you love the prospect of a device that can clean your home without you, robot vacuums area fantastic prospect. Some even go a step further and offer a mopping element for your kitchens/bathrooms/etc, and right now there's one on sale that we think you'll like. The Ecovacs Ozmo 601 offers smart controls viz an app, can mop and vacuum, and can be set to a schedule or started up even when you're out of the house.

The Ozmo 601 is 35% off as an Amazon Deal of the Day for Prime members only, marking the biggest price drop we've seen on this device. While we haven't had a chance to test the 601 just yet, we've tested a number of Ecovacs robot vacuums and always find them to be better than average.

Get the Ecovacs Ozmo 601 Smart Robot Mop and Vacuum Cleaner for $259.98 (Save $140)

2. Under $50: Amazon's popular tablet for nearly half off

Get a decent tablet for under $50.

Amazon

A tablet can be handy to have around the house, but it's really not an essential device for most people. So shelling out hundreds of dollars on an iPad or a Samsung tablet can feel excessive. Amazon's Fire tablets aim to provide a quality tablet experience without gouging your pockets, and they do a good job for the typical user. Right now, you can get a certified refurbished Fire HD 8 for half the price of a new one, marking the steepest discount we've seen. The catch? You have to be a Prime member. Otherwise, the device is only $15 less than usual.

Get the Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 for $40 (Save $30)

3. Up to 50% off: Anker tech accessories

Anker's tech accessories can keep your devices charged no matter where you are.

Anker

One of today's Prime-only Deals of the Day comes from a personal favorite brand. Anker makes quality tech accessories from charging accessories like cables and portable batteries to wireless chargers and even dash cams. Right now, Anker's offering a mix of savings on eight of their leading products. I can't recommend the 10-foot braided Lightning cables enough, and they're 30% off right now. The 5-post USB wall charger, perfect for home offices and bedside tables, has the steepest discount with its price slashed in half for the first time ever.

4. Under $20: Big, soft blankets for snuggling

Upgrade your bedroom with a super affordable blanket

Bedsure

There's something so decadent about cranking up the AC in the dead of summer and hiding under a big, warm blanket. If your comforter is too bulky and your throw is too small, this Lightning Deal is a great chance to grow your collection. These blankets have maintained an impressive 4.3 our of 5 stars with 4,366 glowing reviews and the sale prices are the lowest we've seen. You can get a cozy king-sized blanket for under $20, and the smaller sizes are as low as $10 too. There are 13 colors to choose from, but not ever color is available in every size.

Get the Bedsure King Size Fleece Microfiber Blanket for $18.79 (Save $5)

5. Under $150: The best true wireless earbuds that aren't Apple

These are the best bet if you don't want Apple's Airpods.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Whether you're sick of untangling your headphones every morning or you just want something more convenient for your workout, true wireless earbuds are a great option. And if you don't own an iPhone or just don't like Apple's Airpods ($159 from Apple), Jabra makes a fantastic pair that usually costs the same as Airpods. Right now, however, you can get them for $40 off, marking the lowest price we've seen yet. They come with a charging case, fit securely in your ears, have a long battery life, and sound great.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 (Save $40)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

