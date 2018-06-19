Today's deals are great for the home.

Happy Tuesday! As we slowly move into the full summer season my mind definitely starts to wander. To distract myself from the fact that I'm not outside right now, I like to do a little online shopping. Each day, Amazon has some incredible deals and price drops, so you can buy the things you actually want without breaking the bank. I sifted through today's deals and found a few hidden treasures like my favorite blender and a waterproof phone pouch.

1. A robot vacuum for under $200

This deal doesn't suck.

Eufy

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended). It's one of the most tedious chores out there, but if you want your home spic and span, you're going to have to do it every day. Luckily, robot vacuums exist to do the dirty work for you in between deep cleanings. Typically, the Eufy Robovac 11+ with BoostIQ goes for $250, but right now you can get it for just $180. We love this model because it got a few upgrades from its predecessor with more dirt pick up and more shock absorption, so it won't be knocking around your furniture. At this great price drop, it's worth it for some solid cleaning power.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11+ with BoostIQ for $179.99 and save $70

2. A popular handheld blender

It's easier to drink your veggies, right?

NutriBullet

Not to be dramatic, but the NutriBullet changed my life. I couldn't imagine my mornings without my daily smoothies and this compact blender makes it so dang easy to make them. Not only can I drink straight from the "blending cup," but it's super quick to hand wash or I can put it in the dishwasher and be out the door. Right now, NutriBullet Pro is at its lowest price for today only. This upgraded NutriBullet has a higher wattage (900), which makes it even easier to pulverize through fruits and veggies, and it comes with two colossal cups, an emulsifying blade, two flip-top lids, two handled lip rings, two comfort lip rings, and hardcover recipe book for all your blending needs.

Get the NutriBullet Pro for $59.99 and save $20

3. Our favorite curling wand for quick styling

Change the way you style this summer.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Styling your hair can be a real drag and can seem futile in the summer heat. But with the right products, you can get gorgeous locks in no time. Right now, one of the best curling wands we've ever tested is down to its lowest price. We love the GHD because it has a subtle taper and a textured finish that helps grip hair in place. Although you can't adjust the heat from the preset temperature of 365ºF, it only takes 30 seconds to heat up and that temp is great for most hair types.

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curling Wand for $101.34 and save $37

4. A waterproof pouch for phone precaution

Use your phone by the pool worry-free.

Anker

Whether you're heading to the beach or the pool, your phone is at an increased risk of getting water damage. To save yourself the trouble of putting your phone in a bag of rice and praying that it will dry out, invest in a waterproof pouch to keep your phone in when you're near the water. This one from Anker has a watertight seal and you can still use the touchscreen while it's in the pouch. Plus, it's less than $10 right now, so you won't have to spend much to keep your phone dry.

Get the Anker Universal Waterproof Case for $6.99 and save $3

5. A comforter to get cozy with the A/C

A cozy comforter for the summer.

Utopia

When you have the A/C blasting this summer, you're going to want a nice down comforter to snuggle up with at night. This one from Utopia is super soft, hypoallergenic, and machine washable. Right now, you can get a queen-sized comforter for less than the cost of a twin-sized one. At this price, it's perfect to pick up for a guest room or to replace your current comforter, especially if you're still using the same dirty one from college.

Get the Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert for $23.79 and save $5

