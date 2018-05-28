President Trump, left, Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters-Nationa­l Capital Region and the Military District of Washington, center, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis pray during a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va.
Evan Vucci, AP

Trump participates in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

President Trump, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, paid tribute to America's military veterans and their sacrifices, saying they "marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace." Trump, marking his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief, called fallen servicemembers "America's greatest heroes — the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom."

We remember the fallen on Memorial Day
01 / 20
"These are some of our Marines buried here," said U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Darrell Carver of the 6th Marine Regiment as he walks among the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Nearly 100 years before U.S. soldiers, including Marines from the 6th Regiment, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance at Belleau Wood only 60 miles from Paris. The U.S. suffered approximately 10,000 casualties in the month-long battle, including nearly 2,000 dead. Today the Battle of Belleau Wood is central to the lore of U.S. Marines.
02 / 20
Despite afternoon thunderstorms, visitors attend the annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at the graves in the cemetery.
03 / 20
Navy veteran Richard Jones prays before the grave of his friend James McDermott at the Los Angeles National Military Cemetery two days prior to Memorial Day in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 26, 2018. Memorial Day, which originated after the US Civil War that ended in 1865, is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the US military.
04 / 20
The sun sets over American flags -- some 88,000 -- placed beside the graves of veterans at the Los Angeles National Military Cemetery, two days before Memorial Day in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 26, 2018.
05 / 20
In this May 24, 2018, photo, a woman photographs American flags on Boston Common in Boston, which are placed there for Memorial Day. The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common a decade ago to honor service members who have died defending the nation is slowly becoming a national movement. The flag gardens, as they are known, can be seen this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and New York.
06 / 20
Boy Scout troop 10 from the Reseda section of Los Angeles offers a salute at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day.
07 / 20
Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts salute during a ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
08 / 20
A Boy Scout runs between the grave stones after helping place flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day. More than 6,000 children participated in the event. Each uniformed scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted. Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.
09 / 20
Girl Scout Caitlyn Hootsell, 10, carries a bundle of flags on May 26, 2018 for placement in front of tombstones at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., as the community honors those who died in service to their country.
10 / 20
Cub Scout Austin Henry, 6, and his sister Autumn Henry, 7, a Girl Scout Brownie, place U.S. flags on graves of veterans at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas, on Saturday May 26, 2018. The project was organized by BSA Troop 8787, who for nearly 20 years have gathered on the Saturday before Memorial Day to place about 5,000 flags on graves to honor veterans.
11 / 20
Lashelia Wesley shows Layla Wesley, 6, the proper way to plant the U.S. flag in front of tombstones on May 26, 2018 at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss.
12 / 20
Doug McCallister passes out U.S. flags on May 26, 2018 for volunteers to place in front of the tombstones at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., as the community honors those who died in service to their country.
13 / 20
Volunteers help place some of the more than 100,000 U.S. flags next to headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in preparation of Memorial Day on May 25, 2018, in San Antonio.
14 / 20
Members of the South Point JROTS take part in the Lowell Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony on May 25, 2018 at Edgewood Cemetery in Lowell, N.C.
15 / 20
Retired marine Jody Griffin gives a kiss to his granddaughter, Jolie Knupp, 10, prior to the start of the Lowell Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony on May 25, 2018 at Edgewood Cemetery in Lowell, N.C.
16 / 20
Romel Martin cleans glass panels while assisting with the installation of a temporary pop-up 'Poppy Memorial' on the national mall near the Lincoln Memorial in advance of Memorial Day May 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Poppy Memorial, sponsored by USAA, is filled with more than 645,000 poppies to represent the lives of U.S. service members lost since World War I.
17 / 20
For the 21st year, Bill Strickland was among the volunteers who gather at Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton, Va. on May 25, 2018 to place flags at each of the veterans graves. Strickland, a retired Air Force veteran, and other volunteers gathered at Hampton National Cemetery early Friday morning to place the flags at the graves in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.
18 / 20
Gabriela Vargas and her daughter Jacqueline Gonzalez, 2, of Chesapeake, place a flag at a veterans grave at Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton, Va. on May 25, 2018.
19 / 20
Members of the Old Guard place US flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on May 24, 2018 ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia.
20 / 20
A member of members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2018.

Maryland man missing after Ellicott City devastated by rampaging flood

Rescue personnel in Ellicott City, Md., were searching Monday for a man missing after rampaging waters roared like a river through the quaint, historic downtown, swallowing cars and flooding stores and homes. The town was pounded by almost eight inches of rain Sunday. When the flash flooding receded, first responders walked through the ravaged downtown area. "There are no words to describe the devastation," Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said. 

Flash flood devastates historic Maryland town
01 / 10
Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area.
02 / 10
Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago.
03 / 10
Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., May 28, 2018.
04 / 10
Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., May 28, 2018.
05 / 10
Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. May 27, 2018.
06 / 10
Damage on Main Street in Ellicott City, Md, May 27, 2018.
07 / 10
Damage cars displaced by floodwaters along Main Street in Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018.
08 / 10
A parked car is flooded in a lot near Main Street and Ellicott Mills Road as a heavy storm caused flash floods in Ellicott City, Md., May 27, 2018.
09 / 10
Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., May 27, 2018.
10 / 10
A wrecked car rests on a utility pole on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md, May 27 2018.

LeBron James powers Cavs past Celtics

LeBron James had the monster game the Cavaliers needed as Cleveland beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. James played all 48 minutes, scored 35 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and had nine assists. The win sends James to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals. And it's the fourth consecutive trip for the Cavs. LeBron's performance is well worth a second look and left the NBA world in awe.

France rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday lauded as a hero a migrant from Mali who scaled an apartment building to save a young child dangling from a balcony, and rewarded him with French nationality and a job as a firefighter. “Bravo,” Macron said to 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama during a one-on-one meeting in a gilded room of the presidential Elysee Palace that ended with Gassama receiving a gold medal from the French state for “courage and devotion.” Gassama’s feat went viral on social media, where he was dubbed “Spiderman."

South Korean president on secret North Korea meeting: 'Like a normal routine between friends'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that Kim Jong Un expressed a firm commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that the North Korean leader still wants to meet with President Trump. Moon briefed reporters on his surprise Saturday meeting with Kim, which took place on the North Korean side of the Panmunjom border village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula. Meanwhile, Trump said Saturday night that talks on salvaging the summit meeting were "going along very well."

This picture taken on May 26, 2018 and released by the Blue House via Dong-A Ilbo shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, right, hugging North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after their second summit at the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. South Korea said President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on May 26 inside the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two nations, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to abandon a summit with Pyongyang.
DONG-A ILBO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath. The former commander-in-chief was taken to Southern Maine Health Care after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, McGrath tweeted. Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days for observation. McGrath tweeted that Bush, the nation's 41st president, was "awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Will Power captures Indy 500 victory

Will Power etched his name in history when he took the checkered flag to win the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The Australian, one of the best IndyCar drivers of his generation, added his first career Indy 500 win to his 2014 season championship. While Power celebrated, the iconic Memorial Day weekend race produced heartbreak for others. Danica Patrick crashed in her final professional auto race, as did Helio Castroneves, the Brazilian star and former Dancing with the Stars champion who was attempting to win his fourth Indy 500 and tie the all-time record.

Irish voters overwhelmingly repeal decades-old ban on abortion

Irish voters overwhelmingly backed a repeal of Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion in a sweeping cultural change representing a move away from the nation's conservative Catholic roots. The final tally showed 66.4% supported the repeal out of 2.1 million votes cast Friday. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called the result the culmination of a “quiet revolution.”

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com