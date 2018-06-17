NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Hundreds of immigrant rights advocates and others participate in rally and and demonstration at the Federal Building in lower Manhattan against the Trump administration's policy that enables federal agents to take migrant children away from their parents at the border on June 1, 2018 in New York, United States. In coordinated marches across the country people are gathering outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field offices, U.S. attorney's offices, and the Deparment of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., to put increasing pressure on the Trump administrationÕs family separation policy at the border. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171063 ORIG FILE ID: 965624208
Father's Day at the border

A group of lawmakers arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border on Father's Day to further investigate a new policy separating migrant families. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon led fellow Democratic lawmakers to tour a children’s detention facility in Brownsville, Texas, that he was barred from entering earlier this month. Meanwhile, other Democratic lawmakers met in New Jersey with detainees separated from children at the southwest border. Some said they don’t know where the children are being kept, the lawmakers said. Activists, dubbing the day #FathersDayofAction, organized visits to detention centers, marches and vigils. "I see the politics of this administration and it turns my stomach, because I know what this country stands for,” said Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J.

Gunfire triggers stampede at festival in New Jersey, injuring 22

One gunman was killed and 22 people were injured early Sunday after two men opened fire and triggered a stampede at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said. The shooting erupted at about 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night Festival and is still under investigation. Seventeen of those injured had gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. A 13-year-old boy was one of the most seriously injured victims. One suspect, a 33-year-old man, died after apparently being shot by police. Gov. Phil Murphy said the shooting may have stemmed from a “low-end neighborhood-level dispute."

World Cup fans may have started an earthquake after Mexico's stunning upset

After beating reigning World Cup champion Germany 1-0 in a stunning upset in Moscow, Mexico now finds itself as a genuine contender to win soccer’s greatest title. As Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal, monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up the temblor of an artificial earthquake. Seismologists in Chile also said their instruments detected an artificial temblor at the same time. The win is not to be underestimated: Mexico, sometimes a World Cup underachiever, has the blend of ability and belief to rise to the top of one of the World Cup’s hardest groups. 

Pope compares abortion to Nazi atrocities

Pope Francis on Saturday said that the use of abortion to terminate pregnancies likely to produce disabled or chronically ill children was the product of a Nazi mentality. "It is fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of a pregnancy doctors do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first idea is: 'Let’s send it away,'" the pope said. "We do the same as the Nazis to maintain the purity of the race, but with white gloves on." The pope's statements came two days after his home country of Argentina voted for a proposal that legalizes abortion. Last month, Ireland, one of the most Catholic countries in Europe, voted to overturn a national ban on abortion. 

That's incredible: 'Incredibles 2' sets animated box-office record

Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" broke the record for the best animated opening of all time, raking in an estimated $180 million in its first weekend in theaters. Coming 14 years after the original "The Incredibles," the sequel topped the $135 million launch of "Finding Dory" in 2016. "Incredibles 2" is also the second-biggest June debut ever, behind only "Jurassic World," and the biggest debut ever for a PG film, topping Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

