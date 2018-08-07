GTY 993555280 I SPO PEO HUM DIS SOC NAT ENV IAC THA
Journalists & non-essential personnel are ordered to leave the cave site and surrounding roads as the rescue operations begin on July 8, 2018.
Linh Pham, Getty Images

Thailand cave rescue captivates the world

The world exhaled a collective sigh Sunday after the rescue of four young soccer players trapped in a vast and partially flooded cave in Thailand, an international effort that fueled emotions around the globe. Yet eight boys and their coach still remained miles into the Earth. Unrelenting rains added to the task facing officials since the team became trapped two-plus weeks ago. An official overseeing the effort said further rescues would be put on hold for at least 10 hours, allowing time to restock the massive cave complex with oxygen. Read about the coach's apology and why rescuers can't drill from above.

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand
01 / 08
Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach.
02 / 08
Rescue workers carry heavy water pumping equipments into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 1, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
03 / 08
Thai workers use drilling machinery equipment in an attempt to drain the water from the flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.
04 / 08
Buddhist monks pray for 12 boys and their soccer coach that went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
05 / 08
A helicopter from Thailand's air force picks up a mini excavator to take to the mountain top where they are trying to make a hole to get into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 01, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
06 / 08
Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
07 / 08
Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practice carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on June 30, 2018.
08 / 08
Thai workers prepare pipes for an attempt to drain water from a flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.

British woman dies after exposure to Russian nerve agent

British police launched a murder investigation Sunday after the death of a woman who was exposed to a Russian nerve agent. Her boyfriend also fell ill on June 30 and remains in critical condition, police said. About 100 police detectives are working on the case around the clock, according to authorities, trying to determine how the two were exposed to the nerve agent. The couple — Dawn Sturgess, 44, of Durrington, and Charlie Rowley, 45 — were found by emergency services near Salisbury, where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the same nerve agent on March 4. Russia has denied involvement.

GTY 991953558 I CLJ GBR EN
Police secure the scene in Amesbury England where a major incident was declared after Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were exposed to Novichok nerve agent. The couple are in hospital in a critical condition.
JACK TAYLOR, GETTY IMAGES

North Korea slams 'regrettable' talks with Secretary of State 

The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Saturday described two days of talks with visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "regrettable." It also accused the United States of making "gangster-like'' demands on denuclearization that betrayed the spirit of last month's summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It was Pompeo's first trip to Pyongyang since that historic summit last month. Pompeo met with Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official. Both said they needed to “clarify” certain elements of their previous discussions. 

Why the biggest countries fail with the World Cup

Nowhere does the idea that “size matters” feel more out of place than in soccer. The planet's largest countries punch well below their weight. And yes, count the United States squarely among the underachievers — this year at least. The four most populated nations on earth make up nearly 44 percent of all the humans in existence. Not one is present at the World Cup. Here's why.

Also in sports: Half of the field collided in a massive crash at a NASCAR Cup race in Daytona on Saturday night.

Best of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals
01 / 42
Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic stops a shot from Russia's Fyodor Smolov in penalty kicks.
02 / 42
Croatia players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Russia.
03 / 42
Croatia's Luka Modric, left, celebrates after converting a penalty.
04 / 42
Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric tries an overhead kick against Russia.
05 / 42
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores in extra time against Croatia.
06 / 42
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates his side's opening goal against Russia.
07 / 42
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores the equalizer against Russia.
08 / 42
Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic makes a save in front of Russia's Alexander Samedov.
09 / 42
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores his side's opening goal against Croatia.
10 / 42
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Croatia.
11 / 42
Croatia's Ivan Perisic tackles Russia's Mario Fernandes in the first half.
12 / 42
England players celebrate after Harry Maguire scored the opening goal against Sweden.
13 / 42
England's Harry Maguire reacts after scoring the opening goal against Sweden.
14 / 42
Sweden's midfielder Viktor Claesson vies for the ball with England's defender John Stones.
15 / 42
Sweden's goalkeeper can't stop Dele Alli's goal in the second half.
16 / 42
England's Kyle Walker, bottom vies to head the ball with Sweden's Ola Toivonen.
17 / 42
England's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring against Sweden.
18 / 42
Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen makes a stop against England's Raheem Sterling.
19 / 42
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford argues with Sweden's Marcus Berg.
20 / 42
Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium celebrates following his side's 2-1 victory over Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals.
21 / 42
Vincent Kompany of Belgium and Gabriel Jesus of Brazil vie for the ball inside the penalty area during the World Cup quarterfinals.
22 / 42
Brazil's Renato Augusto scores a header against Belgium during the World Cup quarterfinal.
23 / 42
Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini fouls Brazil forward Neymar during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
24 / 42
Brazil forward Neymar eyes the ball during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
25 / 42
Brazil's Fernandinho scores an own goal past goalkeeper Alisson during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
26 / 42
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
27 / 42
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen and Brazil's Willian battle for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
28 / 42
Belgium celebrates its first goal during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
29 / 42
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the quarterfinal match between Belgium and Brazil.
30 / 42
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani embraces teammate Luis Suarez after losing to France in the quarterfinal.
31 / 42
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrates after defeating Uruguay in the quarterfinals.
32 / 42
France's Antoine Griezmann in action during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
33 / 42
France's Paul Pogba and Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in action during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
34 / 42
Uruguay's Luis Suarez goes for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
35 / 42
France's Raphael Varane celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
36 / 42
Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera fails to save France's opening goal scored by Raphael Varane during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
37 / 42
France's Raphael Varane scores his side's opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
38 / 42
Hugo Lloris makes a save during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
39 / 42
Referee Nestor Pitana gestures to France's midfielder N'Golo Kante during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
40 / 42
France midfielder Paul Pogba vies with Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
41 / 42
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez heads the ball during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.
42 / 42
France midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball with Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino defending during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France.

Chicago gun violence protestors block a freeway, spark a Twitter feud between leaders

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel didn't have time for critics on Saturday. After thousands of demonstrators shut down Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway as they called for elected officials to address gun violence in the city, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner voiced objections. In a tweet, Rauner said he was "disappointed" in the mayor for allowing the protests to stop traffic. "I am calling on the Mayor to take swift and decisive action to put an end to this kind of chaos," Rauner tweeted. Emanuel responded just an hour later, calling the protests peaceful and jokingly asking Rauner to "delete his account" – a popular phrase on Twitter commonly used to insult users. 

AP PROTEST MARCH CHICAGO EXPRESSWAY A USA IL
Thousands of anti-violence protesters march along the inbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Chicago on July 7, 2018. The protesters shut down the interstate to draw attention to the city's gun violence and pressure public officials to do more to help neighborhoods hardest hit by it.
Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times via AP

 

