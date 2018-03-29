Tour the idyllic Hermosa Beach, Calif.
A view of the Hermosa Beach coastline from the pier.
The Hermosa Beach Pier.
The Hermosa Beach Pier.
A statue dedicated to surfer/instructor Tim Kelly, who died in 1964.
The statue at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier is one of the most popular selfie spots.
A view of the coast from the Hermosa Beach Pier.
A view of the coast looking to Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes from the Hermosa Beach Pier.
Pier Plaza in the evening in Hermosa Beach.
Hennessey's Tavern has a great third-floor deck overlooking the South Bay in Hermosa Beach.
An overhead shot of Pier Plaza from Hennessey's in Hermosa Beach.
Bumpers keep cars off pedestrian-only Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach.
The 16th Street Lifeguard station in Hermosa Beach, with the pier in the background, on a cloudy evening.
A local liqour store welcomes folks to Hermosa Beach.
Even the homes have surfboards as motifs.
Punk rock was really popular in Hermosa Beach in the 1970s.
The city seal sits at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier.
A view of nearby Manhattan Beach and its pier from Hermosa Beach. You can also see Santa Monica to the left of the pier.
A lifeguard station in Hermosa Beach on a cloudy day.
Colorful bike racks.
Pier Plaza gets very, very crowded on the Fourth of July.
Drinking games on the Fourth of July in Hermosa Beach tend to be quite popular. Seen here: Partygoers at a home on the Strand, the paved bicycle and pedestrian path that runs mostly along the Pacific Ocean shoreline, from Torrance all the way to Pacific Palisades.
Good Stuff is one of the most popular restaurants for eating by the water.
The overhead view of Hermosa Beach from the deck of Hennessey's Tavern.
No matter what the weather, people always line up to get their photos taken by the surf statue.
Waves crashing against the Hermosa Beach Pier.
The waves of Hermosa Beach.
Watching the sunset in Hermosa Beach.
A kite flies over a lifeguard station at sunset in Hermosa Beach.
The Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
The Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
The iconic surfing statue at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
Volleyball player during the summer AVP in Hermosa Beach.
Riding a bike on the Hermosa Beach Strand, in front of Good Stuff restaurant.
Parade revelers all decked out in green.
Budweiser reps dance away during a St. Patrick's Day parade in Hermosa Beach.
Dramatic skies in Hermosa Beach.
Hermosa Beach Pier.
A gathering on Pier Plaza to celebrate the movie "La La Land," which filmed scenes in Hermosa Beach.
A view of Hermosa Beach from the deck of the municipal parking garage.
The Hermosa Beach Pier, as seen from Manhattan Beach.
Wallking along the Strand in Hermosa Beach on a summer afternoon.
Checking email while taking a spin with baby on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach.
A Fourth of July tradition, the Iron Man competition, asks participants to run a mile, paddle a mile and then chug a 6-pack of beer. "First to finish without puking wins," say the organizers.
Participants of the Hermosa Beach Ironman competition line up their boards before turning to drink on the Fourth of July.
Jefferson Graham, USA TODAY

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. -- If anyone knows about the beach cities of Southern California, it's Cris Bennet. 

As the owner of the Good Stuff restaurant here since 1979, with another branch in Redondo Beach, and a former location just up the road in Manhattan Beach, when Bennett says Hermosa has the best beach of them all, you take him seriously. 

"Our beach is amazing," he says. "Long and clean, we've got great waves ... this is Southern California, live and direct, with sunny skies, beautiful weather ... everything you could ask for in a beach community." 

Today, we bring our cameras to Hermosa, the tiny (less than 20,000 people in a 1.5-mile square) L.A. suburb where it's seemingly summer all year round, a Beach Boys song come to life.  

Beach volleyball is huge in Hermosa, and always happening. The town is so well known for surfing that the No. 1 photo spot, at least during our frequent visits, always seems to be standing by the statue of notable surfer Tim Kelly.

For those who prefer going on wheels when visiting, Hermosa Cyclery (right behind Good Stuff) rents bikes and skates for folks to ride up and down the paved, vehicle-free 22-mile bike and walking trail the Strand, which extends from Torrance in the south all the way up north to Pacific Palisades.

The heart of Hermosa is Pier Plaza, a large pedestrian walkway that leads down to the water, home to many festivals (art shows, farmer's markets and the like) as well as the center of trendy restaurants and youth-oriented bars that attract crowds well into the night. (If you don't like noise, visit Hermosa by day.)

Hermosa is fun in the sun, but folks who aren't into the party scene might want to steer clear of the town on July 4th. 

America's birthday is one of the busiest days, an ode to drinking that begins in the morning with an odd, city-allowed event called the Iron Man. As the website says, "Run a mile, paddle a mile, then chug a 6-pack of beer. The first to finish without puking wins." 

Last July, a local TV reporter's standup got a new life on YouTube, when her interview subjects got thrown up on during her segment.  

Note that it's illegal to drink on the beach, but on July 4th, the city takes a mulligan on that one in the morning while the competition is under way. 

But enough about that side of Hermosa. 

In our accompanying gallery, we aim to show you the best of Hermosa — the iconic pier, the waves, sunsets, surfers, volleyball players, Bennett's long beach and the surf statue. 

Photowalk tip: The best place to get a cool overhead shot of Hermosa Beach is on the third floor of Hennessey's Tavern, which has an outdoor deck that lets you see Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo, as well as nearby Catalina Island on a clear day. 

