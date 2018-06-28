WASHINGTON – The House voted Thursday to approve a resolution "insisting" that the Justice Department hand over scores of documents by next Friday about the ongoing investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Lawmakers voted 226-183, largely along party lines, to pass the non-binding resolution by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.S., leader of the House Freedom Caucus who believes the documents will clear President Trump of any wrongdoing.

"When we get these documents, we believe that it will do away with this whole fiasco of what they call the Russian-Trump collusion because there wasn't any," Meadows said.

If Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein doesn't comply with the request by July 6, Republicans said they will move to hold him in contempt of Congress or impeach him. Impeachment is a rarely used punishment that would be almost impossible to pass in the closely divided Senate.

Democrats charged that Republicans are going after Rosenstein in an effort to discredit the ongoing Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whom Rosenstein oversees. They said Republicans would hand any information they get over to Trump to help the president defend himself and his associates.

"This is not oversight," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. "This is collaboration with the president masquerading as oversight."

Tuesday's action escalates a battle between conservative House Republicans and the FBI and the Department of Justice over what Congress should be able to see in the middle of an ongoing criminal investigation.

It came as Rosenstein and Wray were being pressed about the document requests by members of the House Judiciary Committee at a heated hearing Thursday.

