WASHINGTON – House Republicans sought Tuesday to tie a watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal to the credibility of the separate Russia investigation, despite repeated statements by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz that his report does not connect the two.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said FBI officials showed bias in both the Clinton and Russia investigations.

"There were FBI agents and attorneys who decided to prejudge the outcome of the Hillary Clinton case before the investigation ended," Gowdy said in his opening statement at a joint hearing with the House Judiciary Committee. "And these exact same agents and attorneys prejudged the outcome of the Russia investigation before it even began. ... That is textbook bias."

Horowitz, the sole witness at the hearing, said his investigation and report focused only on how the FBI and Justice Department handled their investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. He said he could not draw any conclusions about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In addition to investigating Russian meddling, Mueller and his team are investigating whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Democrats accused Republicans of trying to use the inspector general's report to help Trump undermine the Mueller inquiry.

"In the days since you released your report, Mr. Inspector General, I am struck by the total disconnect between the Republican party line and your actual findings," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. "The report does not find, as President Trump continues to complain, that the FBI ‘plotted against (his) election.’ The report also does not ‘totally exonerate’ the president on the Russia matter, no matter how you read it."

Nadler said the report "does not give any reason to conclude, as the president’s increasingly untethered attorney Rudy Giuliani argues, that ‘Mueller should be suspended, and honest people should be brought in,’ or that the attorney general should violate his recusal and end the special counsel’s investigation altogether."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation because he served as an adviser to the Trump campaign.

Last Thursday, Horowitz released a 568-page report that blasted former FBI Director James Comey for bypassing the chain of command and violating Justice Department norms in his handling of the investigation of Clinton's email server in 2016. The report concluded that Comey was not motivated by political bias when he cleared Clinton of criminal wrongdoing.

Though he found no bias by Comey, Horowitz found "deeply troubling" text messages between two FBI officials that savaged Trump as a presidential candidate.

Those texts, exchanged between senior counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau attorney Lisa Page, fuel claims by Trump and his GOP allies in Congress that the FBI and Justice Department are biased against Trump.

The report says Page wrote to Strzok in a text message, "(Trump's) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" In response, Strzok wrote, "No. No he's not. We'll stop it."

The report characterized the politically charged text messages as “antithetical to the core values of the FBI.” Still, investigators "did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed."

Trump said last Friday that the report "totally exonerated" him in the Russia investigation.

"Take a look at the investigation. Take a look at how it started," the president said. "The top people were horrible. ... They were plotting against my election."

Strzok and Page held top positions in the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server. They also served on the team investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Mueller removed Strzok from the Russia inquiry last year after Horowitz informed Mueller about the anti-Trump texts. Mueller did not need to remove Page because she had already left his team by then.

Horowitz's findings involving Strzok, Page and three other, unnamed bureau staffers were passed on to the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility for possible disciplinary action. Strzok still works at the bureau, but Page left last month.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questioned how there could be no bias when "the guy (Strzok) who hates the president ... then gets assigned to the special counsel team."

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., announced last week that he plans to subpoena Strzok to testify before the Judiciary and Oversight Committees. Strzok's attorney has said a subpoena isn't necessary because Strzok is willing to testify voluntarily.

Jordan complained that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hadn't notified Congress immediately when Horowitz found the latest text messages between Strzok and Page and told Rosenstein about them approximately a month ago.

"Rod Rosenstein sat on it for a month," Jordan said. "He's hid information from us."

Monday, Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com