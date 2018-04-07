Cars drive through high water on the exit ramp to southbound 610 from eastbound Interstate-10 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Houston. Heavy rains that flooded some Houston streets on July Fourth are expected to subside. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: TXHOU203

Houston was under siege and under water Wednesday as storms drenched the region with up to eight inches of rain.

More storms were forecast Wednesday night, and authorities canceled the Freedom Over Texas concerts because of the weather. Mayor Sylvester Turner warned residents that flooding was rampant throughout the city.

"Do not put yourself in a position that will put yourself and others in danger," he said on Twitter.

Authorities are wary about storms after the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey, which blasted Texas, Louisiana, Florida and other states in the region in August. That storm, one of the worst on record, caused more than $100 billion in damages.

"Today’s event gave us a trial run to be prepared," Turner said. "Our operations have been a lot smoother, and we still have some fine tuning to do."

Dave Samuhel, senior meteorologistat AccuWeather, said some areas near downtown Houston were hit with 4-6 inches of rain, with one or two spots registering 8 inches.

"It was very intense earlier, with some areas seeing three or four inches of rain in an hour," he said.

The city's main fireworks show will go on as planned. But no one is allowed on site, meaning fans must watch the fireworks from home or nearby neighborhoods.

Turner said he was a "kid at heart" and rarely will sign off on canceling fireworks.

"The show allows us to pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we cherish everyday," he said.

Harvey also brought infamy to little Nederland, Texas, near the Louisiana border when one location near the town of about 20,000 was walloped with 60.58 inches of rain. That broke the record for the greatest rainfall amount ever recorded in the Lower 48 from a single storm, WeatherBug reported.

