Hackers are trying to steal what's yours.

Getty Images

Sean Etesham and Richard Idigo are two of sharpest young men I have met in quite some time, so the cyberhack these entrepreneurs experienced one recent day shocked us all.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so a few weeks ago I was asked by executives from the Microsoft Store to participate in a video demonstration in Los Angeles to show just how vulnerable most small businesses are to cyberattack. Sean and Richard, Microsoft Store customers, agreed to participate.

You can see what happened in the video accompanying this story, but let me give you a little background.

A couple of years ago, Sean was a senior at California Polytechnic State University in Pomona, on his way to getting his PhD in physics when he got a big idea. Sean called up his friend Richard to see if he would be interested in Sean’s brainstorm – starting an online vegan bakery that would use a subscription model. Richard, who had recently graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in math and computer science (like I said, these guys are uber smart), would be the chief information officer and Sean would be the CEO.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Tricky Halloween season can be a treat for small businesses

More: Head off a small-business skirmish: Draw up your will or estate plan today

More: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

From its start, the business — Quants Bakery — was a hit. Their plant-based chocolate chip cookies, brownies, croissants, etc., are incredibly delicious and the business is eco-friendly from top to bottom. No wonder 5’Oclock Hustle says, “Quants Bakery is turning the vegan baked goods industry on its head.”

The entrepreneurs also take cybersecurity super seriously. Says Richard, “We hired a third-party vendor to handle security and we thoroughly vetted them first. On top of that, we use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) in order to hide our IP addresses and encrypt our internet connections. So yes, we really believe in security.”

When the Microsoft Store asked them to be part of the demo, they readily agreed, thinking it would confirm their site was safe and secure.

Does that sound familiar? Most small business owners either assume their site and data is safe, or they simply ignore the potential for problems. Both are mistakes.

There are all sorts of ways the bad guys can get log-in credentials and other critical data from your business — they can send you a fake phishing email that looks totally legit (e.g., the hackers will incorporate some personal info about you that they easily found on social media) or have you click on an innocuous link that is actually infected with malware, or covertly install key-logging software on your computer that allows them to see what you type, and worse.

On the day in question, what Sean and Richard didn’t know was that Microsoft Store security expert Eric Leonard had “spoofed” their website; that is, he had duplicated the site with the exception of one little letter in the URL that was unnoticeable — quantsbakery.com became quantbakery.com.

Logging in to the spoofed site gave the “hacker” everything he needed to potentially compromise the business. "I'm really glad this is a demonstration and not a real thing," Sean says in the video, shaking his head.

Whether their owners know it or not, most small businesses are incredibly vulnerable to a cyberhack and they have a lot to lose: customer lists and records, social security and credit card numbers, intellectual property and much more. With the hackers getting ever more sophisticated, the risks are greater than ever: More than half of all cyber-attacks are now directed at small businesses, according to a 2017 cybersecurity report by the Ponemon Institute.

So what is a smart small business owner to do?

For starters, enable two-factor authentication.

This means that after you login to a site, you receive either an email or a text with a code (i.e., the second authentication.) You enter that code to get in. Cyber-criminals cannot duplicate that.

Second, get security training for your staff.

They need to know what a phishing scam is, how it works, what to look for, and what your cybersecurity rules and protocols are (you have some, right?)

Next, install a cybersecurity software suite.

Solid choices include McAfee, Symantec, Bitdefender, and Trend Micro. The average cost is about $50 a year.

You also need a good teammate who knows security.

Beyond Microsoft Store experts and those attached to other computer hardware and software makers, other options include hiring a techie expert or using a third-party vendor.

Once you've taken these steps, you and your employees will have earned some tasty treats. Hmm, I think our bakery pals Sean and Richard can help with that!

—

Steve Strauss, @Steve Strauss on Twitter, is a lawyer specializing in small business and entrepreneurship who has been writing for USATODAY.com for 20 years. Email: sstrauss@mrallbiz.com. You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com