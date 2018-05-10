The 2008 vice presidential nominee said she would not seek the Republican nomination for the White House by entering what is already a crowded field.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a crucial Republican swing vote in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, received a playful prodding from the former governor of Alaska on Twitter.

"I can see 2022 from my house," Sarah Palin tweeted on Friday afternoon, mentioning Murkowski. The tweet was widely viewed as a thinly-veiled threat to challenge Murkowski in her 2022 reelection campaign to the Senate.

"From my house" references a 2008 Saturday Night Live sketch mocking Palin, then John McCain's running mate. To this day, many Americans believe it was Palin that said "I can see Russia from my house" when in fact the line was delivered by Tina Fey.

Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house... — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

Earlier this year, Palin expressed a willingness to run for public office again, according to The Hill. The publication reported that she told Fox News host Mark Levin in April that she was glad she joined the McCain ticket and would do it again "in a heartbeat."

On Friday Morning, Murkowski was the only Republican to vote against a procedural move advancing Kavanaugh's nomination.

"I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe he is a good man. But it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time," she said Friday after the vote. “This has truly been the most difficult evaluation of a decision that I’ve ever had to make and I’ve made some interesting ones in my political career.”

This isn't the first time Murkowski has faced the potential consequences of her votes. She lost the Republican primary to a Tea Party challenger in 2010, winning re-election with a write-in campaign instead.

