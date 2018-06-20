Federal immigration officials arrested 146 undocumented immigrants late Tuesday in raids on meat-packing plants in northeast Ohio.

The workers were arrested at meat supplier Fresh Mark's location in Salem, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Search warrants were also executed for documents at the company's two locations in Massillon and one in Canton.

The raid was part of a yearlong investigation into allegations that Fresh Mark knowingly hired immigrants in the country illegally, according to an ICE news release. Many immigrants working there were using fake identification belonging to U.S. citizens, ICE said.

It was the largest worksite raid nationally in at least a decade, ICE told CNN.

"Unlawful employment is one of the key magnets drawing illegal aliens across our borders," said Steve Francis, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio. "Businesses who knowingly harbor and hire illegal aliens as a business model must be held accountable for their actions."

Most workers were transported to facilities in Michigan and Ohio to await removal proceedings. Others were released from custody that day because of humanitarian concerns, such as health or family considerations.

Fresh Mark is a member in ICE’s IMAGE program, which stands for ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers. However, IMAGE members are not immune from ICE scrutiny or prosecution for workforce compliance violations.

Fresh Mark confirmed that federal officials visited their four sites Tuesday. The company, in a statement, said it was the first in Ohio to use the voluntary (IMAGE) program, which allows employers to submit additional immigration paperwork to ensure compliance. It started in 2006.

"This program between the U.S. government and private employers ensures a lawful workforce," according to Fresh Mark's statement.

