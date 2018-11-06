IHOP may be gearing up to serve a new line of burgers, but it sure wasn't prepared for a beef on Twitter.

Mixed emotions are surfacing all over Twitter after the pancake house, which is temporarily changing its name to "IHOb," revealed that the ‘b’ stood for burgers. The chain will now be serving seven new types of hamburgers in an effort to rebrand and reach a wider audience.

But other restaurant giants are pounding the patties on Twitter. Here are the most savage tweets:

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Whataburger did not hold back when criticizing IHOP for the name tweak.

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Don't be fooled by Wendy's innocent face. Their Twitter account as been known to roast rivals.

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

The Checkers and Rally's Twitter account casually reacted to IHOB's new burger line.

Even Chili's Grill and Bar, not known to start a beef, had to question the pancake house.

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

