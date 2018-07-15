Liliana Martinez walks out of the Lutheran Social Services transitional foster care office in Corpus Christi with her 5-year-old son Wanner after being reunited on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Feeling Guatemala Lilian Martinez was separated from her son in May after entering the U.S illegally

Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times

After being released from an immigration detention facility in Arizona, Liliana Martinez traveled to Houston and then Corpus Christi in search of her 5-year-old son.

The 24-year-old Guatemalan mother was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Wednesday. Her son, Wanner, is among the estimated 3,000 children who have been separated from the adults they entered the country with, as a result of what’s known as the Trump Administration's “zero tolerance” policy.

More: Feds say 34 immigrant children to be reunited with parents; no timetable for others

Martinez and her son have been apart since May, but they were reunited in Corpus Christi after some back and forth with shelter operators.

Lilian and Wanner’s reunification was captured by CC-based atty DeeAnn Torres Miller from inside the Lutheran Social Services transitional foster care office. The Guatemalan mother and son were reunited in Corpus Christi today after months apart.

Story: https://t.co/YdlK6fCVy5 pic.twitter.com/jmfOCBGBiO — Beatriz Alvarado (@CallerBetty) July 15, 2018

“I don’t have a way to pay you back, but God will compensate you for your help," Martinez said to immigration advocates that have provided her with transportation and shelter since her release.

More: Immigrant mother separated from kids gets free lawyer from state of New York

Martinez's Houston-based attorney, Mana Yegani, expressed frustration about the information they’ve been provided about the child’s whereabouts.

She's been “going from facility to facility begging to see her child,” Yegani said.

Liliana and Wanner have been reunited in Corpus Christ. They’ve been apart since May because of the #ZeroTolerance policy. Story coming soon! pic.twitter.com/VrVMZpUmlf — Beatriz Alvarado (@CallerBetty) July 15, 2018

On Sunday, alongside a Corpus Christi-based attorney and a group of immigration activists, Martinez demanded to see Wanner at the Bokenkamp Children's Center for unaccompanied minors.

More: Reunited: 3 immigrant sons meet parents after 2-month separation

After being allowed inside Bokenkamp, Martinez later learned Wanner was not at the shelter, but actually with a foster family. She and her son were later reunited after a series of phone calls.

Migrant mother reunited with son in Corpus Christi

Follow Beatriz Alvarado on Twitter: @CallerBetty

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com