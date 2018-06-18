Trump's immigration policy remains topic of national conversation

The sights and sounds of children being ripped from their parents by government officials remain a national focal point Wednesday as the Trump administration continues to enforce its "zero-tolerance" policy toward illegal immigration. President Donald Trump's policy, announced in April, requires criminal charges for adults caught crossing the border without using a legal port of entry. Through the end of May, the policy has separated almost 2,000 children from the adults they were traveling with.  Footage of children in detention separated from their families has fueled global outrage, which hasn't stopped Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from defending the policy, saying they are enforcing the law.  

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
01 / 15
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
02 / 15
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
03 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
04 / 15
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
05 / 15
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
06 / 15
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
07 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
08 / 15
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
09 / 15
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
10 / 15
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
11 / 15
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
12 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
13 / 15
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
14 / 15
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
15 / 15
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un discusses Trump summit in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday concludes his two-day visit to Beijing, which comes a week after his groundbreaking nuclear summit with President Donald Trump.  Chinese President Xi Jinping told Kim on Tuesday he hopes Pyongyang and Washington can fully implement Kim's summit pledge to work toward denuclearization in exchange for U.S. security guarantees. Kim was also expected to seek the easing of international sanctions. Americans are hopeful the summit will reduce the threat from Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, although most doubt North Korea will deliver on its promise to eliminate its arsenal.

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
01 / 08
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
02 / 08
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
03 / 08
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
04 / 08
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
05 / 08
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
06 / 08
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
07 / 08
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
08 / 08
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.

What's that smell? USPS releases scratch-and-sniff postage

The sweet scent of summer will mark the U.S. Postal Service's inaugural roll-out of scratch-and-sniff stamps Wednesday, featuring none other than watercolor illustrations of ice pops. Branded as Forever stamps — non-denominational First Class postage — the sugar-scented scratch-and-sniffs will be unveiled in a booklet showcasing 20 stamps with 10 different designs, created by Antonio Alcalá and Leslie Badani. Have an original stamp idea? Submit it to the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee. Or, just order your scratch-and-sniffs here

Bidding war anticipated if Fox considers $65 billion Comcast proposal

In what Wall Street analysts consider to be a heated bidding war, 21st Century Fox is expected to consider a $65 billion bid from Comcast for a collection of assets owned by the media company at its board meeting Wednesday. In turn, this consideration could lead to the reversal of a $52.4 billion bid by Walt Disney Co. made in December 2017. If considered, Disney would be given five days to up its original offer. Assets for sale include Fox TV and movie studios. The Comcast offer comes just after a week after a federal judge approved AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner — which has set a precedent for growing streaming services to compete with Netflix.

Costner brings Western movie cred to TV

Kevin Kostner plays the patriarch of a long-running Montana ranching empire in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," which premieres Wednesday (9 EDT/PDT). The 10-episode drama is the first regular TV role for the acclaimed film actor, whose career includes Westerns such as "Dances With Wolves," "Wyatt Earp" and "Silverado." But in Yellowstone, his contemporary rancher, John Dutton, has to be not just a cowboy but "a CEO." "The hardball rules out there aren’t flying anymore," he says.

