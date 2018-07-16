Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats underscored the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, countering his boss, President Donald Trump.

"The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers," Coats said in a statement. "We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security."

Coats' statement came hours after Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin at a news conference in Helsinki and accepted the Russian president's denials that his country had interfered in the U.S. election.

"My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it's Russia," Trump said at the news conference. "I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be."

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The remarks brought swift condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike, with some suggesting Coats should step down to maintain his own integrity.

"If Dan Coats doesn't resign today over this, he has no honor," tweeted Mike Murphy, a GOP consultant and Trump critic now at the Harvard Belfer Center.

But former Sen. Richard Lugar said Coats should "just keep his head down and do his duty" because his experience is too valuable to lose.

"I think it’s important to the country that he stay where he is," Lugar said.

Coats on Friday had painted a stark picture of cyber security threats to the nation — and named Russia as the most aggressive foreign actor.

His comments had come hours after the Justice Department indicted a dozen Russian military intelligence officers for attempting to undermine the 2016 election in part by hacking into the Democratic National Committee.

GOP Sen. Bob Corker, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee, expressed disbelief Monday that Trump did not back up U.S. intelligence agencies.

“When he had the opportunity to defend our intelligence agencies, who work for him, I was very disappointed and saddened with the equivalency he gave between them and what Putin was saying," Corker said.

Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, tweeted that Trump was siding with Putin over Coats.

"How humiliating for Coats — broadcast to the world," McFaul tweeted.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com