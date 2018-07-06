That $10-per-hour summer job slinging eggs or saving lives at the beach could add up to more than pocket change. In fact, it could translate into a nest egg of tens of thousands of dollars if you sock some of the cash away in the stock market.

While the pay isn’t great for teens and college-age workers looking to make a few extra bucks — 87% of employers hiring this summer plan to pay $10 or more an hour, CareerBuilder says — it’s enough seed money to build a small fortune in a short period of time, an analysis by educational investment app Rubicoin found.

Rubicoin calculated how much money a worker earning $10 an hour in a 25-hour workweek for 13 weeks each summer the past four years would have if they invested half of their before-tax pay equally on Aug. 31 each year in four FANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet, Google's parent company. Half of the annual summer pay adds up to $1,625 per summer.

That $6,500 investment since 2014 would be worth $15,899 today, according to Rubicoin, citing closing prices on May 28. And for summer workers who favor big bets, that initial investment would have grown to $22,639 if they funneled all the cash into just Netflix stock, or $19,554 if they bet it all on online retail giant Amazon.

A lifeguard keeps watch at Revere Beach in Revere, Mass., Friday, July 21, 2017, in Revere, Mass. The temperature reached 90 degrees in the Boston area during the day. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) ORG XMIT: MAMD105

Michael Dwyer, AP

More Money: Sprint's new $15 per month unlimited offer hopes to lure in switchers

More Money: 401(k) investors: 5 reasons small stocks add up to big gains

“The numbers are pretty impressive, with people potentially quadrupling half their salaries,” says Emmet Savage, chief investor & co-founder at Rubicoin.

So, next time you sneer at that low-paying summer job, think about what you could do with $20,000 in four years. Maybe buy a car or book a trip to Tahiti.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com