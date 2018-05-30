Apple's latest software update for the iPhone and iPad brings a long overdue, helpful new feature: the ability to sync Messages across your various Apple devices in iCloud.

The feature, which arrives only a few days ahead of Apple's next Worldwide Developer's Conference, had been previewed at last year’s WWDC.

What it lets you do is store your messages, photos and other attachments in iCloud to free up space on your devices. It might also bail you out of real trouble should you ever lose your phone or tablet. That's because you'll be able to get to your messages when you sign into a new device.

Conversations are encrypted.

Keep in mind that if you delete messages and conversations from one device, they are automatically removed on all those devices.

You can fetch iOS 11.4 on your iPhone by tapping Settings, General, Software Update.

From there you must enable Messages in iCloud. Here's how: Tap Settings and tap your name at the top of the screen. Then tap iCloud and tap the Messages switch so that green is showing rather than gray. You'll have to do this for each device.

IOS 11.4, which also brought stereo pairing and multi-room audio capabilities to Apple's Siri-driven HomePod speaker, won't be the latest release of iOS for long. At WWDC on Monday, Apple is expected to showcase iOS 12.

