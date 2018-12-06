In this Friday, June 8, 2018, photo, an effigy of President Donald Trump is set on fire during the annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran. For Iran, the so-called Axis of Evil has become a lonely party of one as President Donald Trump held direct talks with North Korea.

A spokesman for the Iranian government warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump could nullify any nuclear deal he strikes with Pyongyang, soon after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement paving a way toward denuclearization at a historic meeting in Singapore.

"We are facing a person who backtracks from his signature as he travels on a plane," Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters in the capital Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency

"I do not know with whom the North Korean leader is negotiating. This person is not a wise representative for the U.S.," Nobakht added.

While flying aboard Air Force One to Singapore on Sunday for the meeting with Kim, Trump withdrew the United States from a joint document summarizing what was agreed to by the Group of Seven leaders at their summit in Canada over the weekend.

The withdrawal came after Trump watched a press conference in which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would not be “pushed around” by the United States. “That’s going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada,” Trump said Tuesday. “He learned.”

"Today is the beginning of an arduous process — our eyes are wide open," Trump said of the meeting with Kim.

A number of foreign policy analysts pointed out that the agreement Tuesday cites only intentions to denuclearize, with no specifics about how to implement it. The deal says nothing about verification or inspection systems to make sure North Korea actually gets rid of weapons.

Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers in May and and ordered the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Tehran, saying that "the decaying and the rotten structure" of the agreement does not block Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

