In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is calling for a halt to the civil war in Yemen, including airstrikes by the Arab-led coalition supported by the United States. Pompeo is urging all parties to support U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths in what Pompeo says must be "substantive consultations" in November in a third country. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: WX108

Andrew Harnik, AP

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will allow Japan, China, India and five other countries to escape U.S. sanctions against Iran, even as those nations continue to buy oil from Iran in defiance of the White House’s push to block all such sales.

The decision to grant eight exemptions – including to six of Iran's biggest oil-buying customers – sparked some criticism among hardline conservatives who are normally aligned with the White House.

The White House announced the exemptions Monday as part of its broader list of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking, shipping and other sectors. With Monday's action, the U.S. Treasury and State departments essentially blacklisted more than 700 Iranian firms and individuals.

“Our objective is to starve the Iranian regime of the revenue it uses to fund violent and destabilizing activities throughout the Middle East and indeed around the world,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference on Monday detailing the sanctions.

Pompeo defended the decision to provide waivers to several U.S. allies, arguing that those countries were working with the administration to reduce their Iranian oil imports.

In addition to Japan, China, and India, Pompeo said the U.S. also would exempt these five countries: Italy, Greece, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey. China is Iran's largest oil customer, followed by India, South Korea, Turkey, and then Italy, according to data from Bloomberg.

Pompeo said those countries received temporary waivers "in response to specific circumstances and to ensure a well-supplied oil market."

Critics say the new sanctions will hurt the Iranian people, not the regime, at a time when its economy is already reeling from a drop in the value of its currency and other problems.

As Iran braced for the new sanctions, the regime's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview over the weekend that his government would consider fresh diplomacy if the administration offered a new approach.

At the same time, however, Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the U.S. economic pressure would fail, and he vowed to "break" the new sanctions, which he called "unjust and against the law." In remarks during a meeting with his economic ministry on Monday, Rouhani called the U.S. decision to exempt China and other countries a "victory" for Iran.

“The fact that today, the United States exempts eight countries for buying Iran’s oil, while it explicitly said that it will reduce Iran’s oil sale to zero, is a victory for us," he said, according to remarks posted on the president's official website.

In Washington, Pompeo left the door to negotiations even as he used harsh rhetoric to describe Iran's regime and its malign activity.

“The Iranian regime has a choice. It can either do a 180-degree turn from its outlaw course of action and act like a normal country, or it can see its economy crumble,” Pompeo said at Monday’s news conference.

"We hope a new agreement with Iran is possible," he said. But the regime would have to stop its ballistic missile program, halt its funding for terrorism, and take a bevy of other steps before such talks were possible, he said.

The sanctions announced on Monday were lifted by the Obama administration as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which barred Iran from seeking a nuclear weapon. President Donald Trump withdrew from that agreement in May, triggering Monday's sanctions snapback.

Top Trump administration officials have for months vowed to drive Iran's oil exports to "zero" with this new round of penalties. Oil is Iran's largest source of revenue, and the administration has been lobbying other countries to wean themselves from Iranian crude.

Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. sanctions are the "toughest" ever imposed on Iran. But the U.S. is acting alone, unlike during the Obama administration when Russia, China, and other countries joined in a multilateral pressure campaign that led to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Monday's target list includes 50 Iranian banks, along with its national oil company and other pivotal entities. Pompeo said the the U.S. would also go after any companies or countries that do business with the blacklisted entities.

"If a company evades our sanctions regimes and secretly continues ... the United States will levy severe swift penalties on it, including potential sanctions," Pompeo said.

Some critics have questioned how effective the new round of sanctions will be. Several Republican lawmakers have chastised the administration for offering waivers to China and other countries, arguing there should be no exceptions to the sanctions. They have also sharply questioned the administration's decision not to completely block Iran from an international financial messaging system known as Swift.

"The Ayatollahs will use such access to simply wait out the Trump administration, in the hopes that a future administration will be more appeasing," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement Friday.

A New York-based advocacy group, United Against Nuclear Iran, said the administration "caved" in its decision to grant waivers. "Whatever happened to maximum pressure," the group tweeted. "They caved. Big time."

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard

More: Exclusive: Iran open to talks with US if Trump changes ‘approach’ to nuclear deal, top diplomat says

