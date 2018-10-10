Japanese Passport
The Japan passport recently claimed the top spot on the Henley Passport Index, enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations.
artwell, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Japan now has the most powerful passport on the planet, a key to visa-free travel to more destinations than Singapore and Germany, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.

Japanese citizens recently gained visa-free access to Myanmar, bumping their access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations to 190. Singapore's passport, which once held the index's top spot, has access to 189.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Tied for third: Germany, South Korea and France.

The United States passport fell to the fifth slot with 186 locations, behind Denmark, Finland, Italy, Sweden and Spain. The US and the UK, now also in fifth, were both the most powerful passports in 2015.

The United Arab Emirates jumped the most spots on the list in recent years, rising from a ranking of 62 in 2006 to now 21. An UAE passport allows travel to 161 locations. 

More: World's worst passports: 25 countries with the least travel access

The Henley Passport Index ranks the travel documents based on data from the International Air Transport Association, a trade association of international airlines. Henley & Partners, a London-based residence and citizenship planning firm, formally announces rankings annually. But, the Index is updated in real-time, reflecting current visa-policy changes.

Gallery from the archives: The Nomad Passport Index 

The world's 25 best passports
01 / 25
The Nomad Passport Index analyzed several data sources to determine the world’s 25 strongest passports. No. 25. Norway tied — 24th; Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries' Dual citizenship: Usually not allowed; Annual int’l departures: 8.03 million (1.53 per capita); GDP per capita: $70,666
02 / 25
24. Austria tied — 24th. Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries; Dual citizenship: Not allowed; Annual int’l departures: 11.53 million (1.32 per capita); GDP per capita: $49,371
03 / 25
23. Latvia. Visa-free travel permitted to 170 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 1.94 million (0.99 per capita); GDP per capita: $27,190
04 / 25
22. United Kingdom. Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 70.82 million (1.08 per capita); GDP per capita: $44,001
05 / 25
21. South Korea tied — 20th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed, some restrictions; Annual int’l departures: 22.38 million (0.44 per capita); GDP per capita: $39,447
06 / 25
20. Singapore tied– 20th. Visa-free travel permitted to 180 countries; Dual citizenship: Not allowed; Annual int’l departures: 9.47 million (1.69 per capita); GDP per capita: $90,724
07 / 25
19. Malta. Visa-free travel permitted to 173 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 0.50 million (1.14 per capita); GDP per capita: $42,239
08 / 25
18. Australia tied — 17th. Visa-free travel permitted to 174 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 9.93 million (0.41 per capita); GDP per capita: $50,817
09 / 25
17. Canada tied — 17th. Visa-free travel permitted to 176 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 31.28 million (0.86 per capita); GDP per capita: $47,771
10 / 25
16. Czech Republic tied — 15th. Visa-free travel permitted to 173 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 6.03 million (0.57 per capita); GDP per capita: $34,849
11 / 25
15. Netherlands tied — 15th. Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries; Dual citizenship: Usually not allowed; Annual int’l departures: 17.94 million (1.05 per capita); GDP per capita: $53,139
12 / 25
14. Iceland tied — 12th. Visa-free travel permitted to 172 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 0.54 million (1.59 per capita); GDP per capita: $52,496
13 / 25
13. France tied — 12th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 26.48 million (0.40 per capita); GDP per capita: $43,653
14 / 25
12. Belgium tied — 12th. Visa-free travel permitted to 174 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 13.37 million (1.18 per capita); GDP per capita: $46,552
15 / 25
11. New Zealand tied — 10th. Visa-free travel permitted to 173 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 2.61 million (0.56 per capita); GDP per capita: $38,707
16 / 25
10. Germany tied — 10th. Visa-free travel permitted to 179 countries; Dual citizenship: Usually allowed; Annual int’l departures: 90.97 million (1.10 per capita); GDP per capita: $49,815
17 / 25
9. Denmark tied — 5th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Usually allowed; Annual int’l departures: 9.65 million (1.68 per capita); GDP per capita: $49,364
18 / 25
8. Finland tied — 5th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 9.13 million (1.66 per capita); GDP per capita: $43,545
19 / 25
7. Spain tied — 5th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 15.41 million (0.33 per capita); GDP per capita: $38,239
20 / 25
6. Italy tied — 5th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 30.85 million (0.51 per capita); GDP per capita: $37,905
21 / 25
5. Sweden tied — 5th. Visa-free travel permitted to 178 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 0.00 million (0.00 per capita); GDP per capita: $51,377
22 / 25
4. Portugal 4th. Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 0.00 million (0.00 per capita); GDP per capita: $30,193
23 / 25
3. Switzerland tied — 2nd. Visa-free travel permitted to 176 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 13.86 million (1.66 per capita); GDP per capita: $61,014
24 / 25
2. Ireland tied — 2nd. Visa-free travel permitted to 176 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 7.65 million (1.61 per capita); GDP per capita: $72,529
25 / 25
1. Luxembourg. Visa-free travel permitted to 177 countries; Dual citizenship: Allowed; Annual int’l departures: 1.39 million (2.40 per capita); GDP per capita: $107,737

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com