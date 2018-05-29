Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the USA’s top U.S. carriers, according to J.D. Power. If it seems like you’ve heard that before, it’s because you have.

Alaska Airlines was finished atop the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of "traditional" North American carriers for the 11th consecutive year. Southwest was named best among low-cost airlines, finishing No. 1 for the second year in a year since unseating JetBlue in 2016. (Scroll down for a full list of the airline ratings)

Southwest actually earned the top overall mark with 818 points on the 1,000-point scale in J.D. Power's survey of individual airline ratings for 2018. That gave Southwest the top score both in J.D. Power’s "Low-Cost Carrier" category and among all carriers surveyed.

Southwest’s score jumped 11 points from 2017 and 29 from 2016, when it finished behind JetBlue by just one point. J.D. Power noted Southwest fared “well in all seven factors, driven in large part by investments made in fleet improvements”

JetBlue had the second-highest score of all 10 airlines surveyed, placing second both overall and in the low-cost category with a score of 812. That marked a nine-point year-over-year improvement.

Frontier Airlines finished last out of the five "low-cost" carriers in the survey with a score of 693, though that marked a 30-point jump from the prior year.

Alaska Airlines garnered the highest score (775) in the category for "Traditional Carriers," giving it J.D. Power's top score in the category for the 11th year in a row.

Alaska Air bested second-place finisher Delta Air Lines by eight points in the traditional category. United finished last out of the five such carriers surveyed by J.D. Power with a score of 708. Air Canada, last year’s last-place finisher in the traditional category, climbed to third out of the five after its score improved by 25 points to 734.

One notable airline not included in the ratings: Spirit Airlines, which J.D. Power said did have a broad enough U.S. footprint to be included in the ratings. St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands became Spirit's 65th overall destination earlier this month. Allegiant, which was new to the rankings this year, will serve 118 destinations once its Nashville service begins next month. 

J.D. Power's satisfaction scores are drawn from airlines' performances in seven categories (in order of importance to the survey), cost and fees, in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in, and reservations.

The full methodology for the survey can be found at J.D. Power's website, though the group says the results are based on responses from a combination of 11,508 business and leisure passengers who flew on a major North American airline between March 2017 and March 2018. The study was fielded between April 2017 and March 2018.

J.D. Power 2018 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

Traditional carriers

1. Alaska Airlines (775 points on a 1,000-point scale)

2. Delta Air Lines (767 points)

Segment average (741 points)

3. Air Canada (734 points)

4. American Airlines (729 points)

5. United Airlines (708 points)

Low-cost carriers

1. Southwest Airlines (818 points on a 1,000-point scale)

2. JetBlue (812 points)

Segment average (799 points)

3. WestJet (747 points)

4. Allegiant (725 points)

5. Frontier Airlines (693 points)

