NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue is joining the pack of airlines that are making it harder for passengers to bring emotional-support animals on board.

JetBlue announced Tuesday that starting July 1 it will require those customers to submit forms from a veterinarian vouching for the animal's fitness and vaccinations.

Customers will have to tell JetBlue 48 hours in advance if they will be traveling with a support animal. And they must accept liability if the animal hurts someone or damages property.

The liability clause is similar to one at United Airlines and tougher than wording on American and Delta forms.

Unlike service animals such as guide dogs, support animals need no special training. Airline pet fees are waived for support animals, and their numbers have soared. The government is considering new restrictions.

LIST: The world's 20 busiest airports (2017)

The busiest airports in the world (2017)
20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.
19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.
18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.
17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.
16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.
15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.
14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.
13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.
12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.
11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.
10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International)
8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.
7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.
6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.
5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.
4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.
3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.
2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.
1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.
