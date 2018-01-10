Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue

A JetBlue Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

JetBlue Airways plans to introduce basic economy fares, those cheaper, no-frills fares passengers love to gripe about.

The tickets, which won't be sold until late 2019, are designed to help JetBlue attract more price-sensitive customers, travelers who flock to the bare-bones fares from discounters like Spirit and Frontier and the basic economy fares offered by Delta, American and United.

"At JetBlue, we never liked the 'no-frills' approach,'' JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty said in an email to employees. "But with these competitors now offering basic economy on many routes we fly, customer behavior suggests our success is at risk if we do not disrupt this market by lowering fares without sacrificing the experience.''

The airline insists its basic economy experience will be different that its competitors, with Geraghty saying, "We will not make them feel like second-class citizens.'' Unlike most airlines, JetBlue offers free in-flight internet service and live TV.

The airline said its basic economy passengers will be allowed to bring a standard carry-on bag in addition to a personal item. United does not allow travelers to bring a carry-on bag unless it fits under the seat, and American didn't until it reversed its policy in September.

There will be some restrictions with JetBlue's basic economy fares, of course. The airline did not provide details but said they might involve boarding position, seating and change/cancellation policies. Passengers who buy American, Delta and United's basic economy fares board last, cannot change or cancel their ticket and generally don't get seat assignments until the last minute.

Alaska Airlines is adding a basic economy fare, too

JetBlue isn't the only carrier adding a basic economy-type fare. In April, Alaska Airlines announced plans to introduce a new "Saver Fare.'' It will be introduced by the end of 2018.

Like JetBlue, the airline says its Saver Fare will offer more benefits than other carriers' basic economy fares, most notably advance seat assignments. Those seats, though, will be at the back of the plane and possibly in the middle. A carry-on bag will be allowed.

Alaska's Saver Fare passengers will board last and their tickets cannot be changed or canceled.

