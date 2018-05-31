Former House Speaker John Boehner — Bloody Mary in hand — attacked the Republican party Thursday at the Mackinac Policy Conference in Michigan.

"There is no Republican Party. There's a Trump party. The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere," Boehner, a Republican himself, said.

The Cincinnati native also said that despite his close relationship with President Trump while he was still speaker, he never expected Trump to win the election.

"Donald Trump, who I know well, was one of my supporters, when I was speaker," Boehner recalled. "I was having a rough week, Trump would call me, pat me on the back, cheer me up, played a lot of golf together. But president? Really? I never quite saw this."

Boehner also claimed that Trump himself did not expect to win the election.

"The two most surprised people in the world that night were Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton thought that she was going to win, and Donald Trump thought that he was going to lose."

And yet another person who did not expect Trump to win, Boehner said, is currently "missing"First Lady Melania Trump.

"I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win," Boehner said. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House. It’s probably why she doesn't look real happy every day. But, well, maybe one reason," he said.

Since retiring from the House in 2015, Boehner hasn't held back his opinions on his former colleagues in the Republican Party. He once called Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas "Lucifer in the flesh." And during an interview with Politico, he openly derided Republican House members, calling several members assholes and idiots, among other things.

A few months after Trump took office, Boehner called most of what Trump had done in office "a complete disaster."

