July's #avgeek photo gallery

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the July 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Like some of this year's previous versions, this month's effort has a theme: a behind-the-scenes look at Washington Dulles International Airport. (Did you know there's a controller position that's dedicated exclusively to directing the airport's unusual mobile lounges?)

The Dulles photo spread follows several other themed efforts for our "#avgeek" collection.

In April, the "#avgeek gallery" went planespotting at Canada's Vancouver International Airport. In March, the feature looked at Airbus' A320 family of jets. Before that, there was a double-feature for January/February that looked at the line-up of commercial passenger jets at both Bombardier and Embraer. You may also want to check out some of our previous themes below.

November's gallery featured shots from Switzerland's Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Our other previous themed galleries were October (shots from Los Angeles); September (shots from both Hong Kong and Taipei) and August (cool Boeing 757 pics).

As for our #avgeek gallery, it first launched in January 2015. Since then, it's become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is almost mostly the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren. This month's gallery also features four photos from our collection of wire photos.

For more, scroll down to see the past year's worth of previous avgeek galleries. Perhaps you'll find some new favorite photos...

